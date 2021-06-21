WOW Skin Science names Gaurav Jain as VP - Customer Delight

Personal Care Brand WOW Skin Science has roped in Gaurav Jain as their Vice President, Customer Delight. With his vast experience in the said field, he will design, execute and monitor various scalable processes and NPS improvement projects. With his inventiveness, innovation and inspiration, Gaurav will work closely with numerous stakeholders and curate strategic initiatives to build and strengthen Customer Experience across several touchpoints.

Hitherto, Gaurav worked at Coach as the AOL and Senior TL at Accenture. He has also worked as the Deputy general manager and assistant general manager in Times Internet Limited and Videocon respectively. Gaurav has lent his expertise as a Member Experience Head at Ebay and executed diverse improvement projects across all transaction points with Dominos India. With sheer competence and proficiency, he has worked in Stakeholder Management across various geographies in the European Union and APAC.

Mentioning about his new role, Gaurav Jain, Vice President, Customer Delight, states, “The changing times have always been a testament to how an industry grows and prospers and it has always been an endeavour to work with such a compelling brand in this D2C age. It is often said that the ‘Customer is king’ and my responsibility will be to amplify the customers needs and preferences through a 360-degree approach. An end-to-end experience management will be inducted to ensure that from the time the product is purchased by the customer till the time it is delivered, this journey is seamless, smooth and coherent. This will not only add value to our customer base but also reinforce the brand in this domain.”

Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, WOW Skin Science, states, “I am pleased to welcome Gaurav Jain to the WOW family. We always want to WOW the customers throughout their journey with us and it is crucial that we stay consistent across channels and platforms. With his vast experience and deep understanding of customers coupled with his customer-first mantra, we will be able to redefine our customer journey from start to end and set a new benchmark for ourselves and for the industry at large."

