Wolfzhowl Strategic Instigations appoints Mohammed Taslim Arif as senior strategist

Arif comes with a total experience of eight years, five years in advertising and three as a brand consultant

Wolfzhowl Strategic Instigations, a brand strategy consultancy brings on board Mohammed Taslim Arif as the Senior Strategist to further diversify and strengthen its current team.

Arif comes with an experience of eight years, five years in advertising and three as a brand consultant. Few of the key brands in his portfolio include Hindustan Unilever, Magic Bus, Shopper’s Stop, Asian Paints, Cadbury, Swiggy, Mahindra Swaraj Tractors among others.

Commenting on his move to join WolfzHowl, Arif said, “An effective strategy is the fulcrum of a cultural shift or behaviour change. Today, the businesses are looking for strategic solutions which could stand and deliver on their own. WolfzHowl has been the flag-bearer of this exciting belief. The vibe here is really upbeat and infectious. With Kalyan and Prerna at the helm and a young, energetic team, I am delighted to be part of the next chapter of WolfzHowl's story.”

“The next big wave of consumerism is coming in from semi-urban & rural India. Covid-19, leading to reverse migration, has levelled the playing field for the semi-urban audiences. Brands are looking at unlocking the semi-urban audience at every strata of society. Clients have been demanding this of us and with our great culture of learning and cross-fertilization of ideas across team members, we have been able to deliver some very exciting projects.” said Prerna Dubey Gupta, Integrated Strategist, WolfzHowl.

Prerna added, ”At Wolfzhowl we are constantly working on strengthening the team, bringing in diversity, improving our skill-sets and ensuring that every brand we work for, whether on retainer or as a project, gets access to the best of the talent. Arif's extensive experience on brands like Asian Paints, Mahindra, HUL, Shoppers' Stop etc. has helped him understand the semi-urban and semi-rural audiences in-depth. He has an innate ability of understanding the pulse of the consumer and crafting a strategy best suited for them. His experience reinforces our already strong semi-urban and semi-rural strategy offerings.”

