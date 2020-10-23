Whisper Media appoints Guneet Anand as Global Revenue Head

This marks Anand’s return to India after stints in the UK and US where he was Business Head for STAR TV’s International Markets

Whisper Media Pte Ltd has appointed Guneet Anand as Global Revenue Head based in Mumbai, India.

In his new role starting November, Guneet Anand is responsible for driving revenue growth across global markets of Whisper Media, with a key focus on India. This marks his return to India after stints in the United Kingdom and the United States where he was Business Head for STAR TV’s International Markets. Prior to that, he was Head of Ad Sales for the Hindi General Entertainment cluster at STAR India.

Commenting on the new role, Anand said, "I am excited and looking forward to join a business which is revolutionizing the way brands reach out to consumers. Whisper Media has a strong international footprint and we are charting out a strong roadmap for India".