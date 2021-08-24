Star elevates Sarika Shankarnarayan as Business Head - Star UK, Europe, South Africa

Disney-owned Star TV Network has elevated Sarika Shankarnarayan as Business Head - Star UK, Europe, South Africa. Based in London, she was the Head of Marketing Star Network for UK, Europe & South Africa & mainstream sponsorship for Star UK.



She has been with Star TV for the last 14 years, beginning October 2007. Prior to Star, she served in marketing roles at Zee TV and Sony Entertainment Television (SET). Sarika began her career with JWT.



Star TV is a fully owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company & a global market leader for Asian television entertainment, broadcasting over 65 channels to more than 720 million viewers every month across 110 countries worldwide.

In the UK, Star Plus was sampled by an average of 596,500 viewers every week across 2019, with a viewership of 10,797 individuals every minute of the year, garnering a staggering 0.8Bn+ eyeballs (source: BARB, Wk1-32’2019).

