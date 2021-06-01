Whisper Media CEO Anwesh Bose bids adieu

Anwesh Bose, CEO of Whisper Media, has called it quits after a 1.5-year stint. Bose, who was previously with Havas Group, has shifted base to Jakarta since March 2014. Whisper Media is an ad-tech company that helps broadcasters in monetising in-content advertising.

"Yesterday, was officially my last day at Whisper Media. I start a new inning tomorrow & will continue to be based in Jakarta. However, today is about Whisper Media. My stint at Whisper has been my shortest professionally but a very successful & meaningful one, despite Covid-19. Every team member contributed their bit with passion and commitment to make it happen & we were ably supported in equal measure by the management. Thank you team Whisper Media," Bose said in a LinkedIn post.

Anwesh has two decades of learning & practice in the advertising and marketing industry. Bose moved to Indonesia in 2014 after being based in India for 16 years. Between January 2018 and December 2019, he was the CEO of Havas Group Indonesia (part of Vivendi Group), responsible for managing all the group brands in Indonesia. Anwesh was previously the Group CEO of Havas Media Group Indonesia.



Prior to moving to Indonesia, Anwesh was the Senior Vice President & Business Head at DDB India, where he was responsible for their media and digital business. He has also previously worked as a Chief Growth Officer for Dentsu Media in India. In the course of his career, Anwesh has managed leading brands such as Canon, Honda, Yamaha, Panasonic, and FedEx.

