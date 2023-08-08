'We celebrate the legacy of Ambareesh Murty & the impact he has left on our organization'

Following the passing away of Pepperfry co-founder & CEO Ambareesh Murty, the company has issued a statement mourning the sudden demise.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected demise of our beloved co-founder & CEO, Ambareesh Murty. The Pepperfry family, along with its employees, investors, partners, and customers, mourn the loss of a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in shaping our journey. At this challenging time, our thoughts and prayers are with Ambareesh’s family, friends, and loved ones. We extend our heartfelt condolences to them and stand by them in their moment of grief,” read a statement.

“We would like to assure our customers, partners, and stakeholders that Pepperfry remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional products and services. The entire Pepperfry team is dedicated to upholding the values that Ambareesh instilled in the company and ensuring that his legacy continues to guide us into the future.

As we grieve the loss of a remarkable individual, we also celebrate the legacy of Ambareesh Murty and the lasting impact he has left on our organization and the industry as a whole,” read the statement.

According to people in the know, Murthy he was in Ladakh where he suffered a heart attack on Monday night.

Ambareesh founded the omnichannel furniture and home decor company in Mumbai in 2012 along with Ashish Shah. Post-pandemic, Ambareesh shared how he had not allowed himself to be "locked down". "Mentally, I always thought that things were in my control," he had once said.

He was an IIM Calcutta alumnus and a trekking enthusiast. As per media reports, he had done two cross-country biking trips.

Before Pepperfry, Ambareesh was Country Manager at eBay.

