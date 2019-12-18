VMLY&R Melbourne gets on board Shane Geffen & Kate Noonan to bolster creative team

While Kieran Moroney has been elevated as Associate Creative Director, Michelle See-Tho joins as Copywriter

VMLY&R Melbourne has bolstered its creative department with the appointment of Shane Geffen as Associate Creative Director, Kate Noonan as Art Director and Michelle See-Tho as Copywriter. The agency has also promoted Kieran Moroney to the role of Associate Creative Director.

The new hires and promotion come off on the back of strong growth, which saw the agency take back the coveted Defence Force Australia account and retain Monash University.

Jake Barrow, ECD, VMLY&R Melbourne said: “We truly have world-class talent in Kieran and Shane, with their unique and proven approach to problem-solving they make a formidable team. Combined with the addition of young guns Kate and Michelle, our creative offering couldn’t be stronger.”

Kieran Moroney said: “I knew of Shane’s work before I met him, which is probably the best introduction we could’ve had. And despite his personal grooming, I think we’ll make a lot of great work together.”

Geffen added: “I’m excited and humbled to join VMLY&R alongside Jake, Kieran and the team. And despite Kieran’s occasional off the cuff comments, I think we’ll make a lot of great work together.”

Prior to joining VMLY&R, Geffen held roles at Clemenger BBDO Melbourne and DDB Sydney working across Volkswagen, McDonald’s, CUB, Visit Victoria, and Myer. At Clems his Myer Naughty or Nice Bauble campaign picked up 2 Grand Prix awards at Spikes while at DDB his Sydney Opera House #comeonin campaign won 9 Cannes Lions including Gold in Mobile.

Moroney has risen through the ranks since joining VMLY&R as Senior Art Director in 2014. During this time he has spearheaded some of the agency’s most awarded work including Monash University’s Sip Safe campaign that won Gold at Cannes and a Grand Prix at Spikes. This year he won back to back Cannes Lions with the Half Biscuit campaign that reunited Australia and New Zealand on Anzac Day.