VMLY&R & Geometry launch end-to-end creative commerce company

VMLY&R and Geometry joined forces to launch VMLY&R COMMERCE, a new end-to-end “Creative Commerce Company” combining the talent and scale of two thriving global commerce offerings.

VMLY&R COMMERCE is led by Global Chief Executive Officer Beth Ann Kaminkow, and will operate as a distinct company within the VMLY&R global operation and will be central to VMLY&R’s brand and customer experience offering. It will help connected brands grow by unifying client strategies around commerce to drive both brand equity and customer conversion.

In India, VMLY&R COMMERCE ENCOMPASS launches today, combining VMLY&R, Geometry and Encompass commerce strengths to scale shopper, retail activation, experiential and rural marketing practices. With this strategic move, the VMLY&R India operation will now provide clients with a full-funnel of end-to-end services that harness creativity, technology and culture to create connected brand experiences which inspire conversion.

On the launch of VMLY&R COMMERCE ENCOMPASS, Global Chief Executive Officer Beth Ann Kaminkow, said, “This is an exciting and important time to further strengthen our capabilities for the diverse India market, which is one of our key markets globally. Commerce is changing at a rapid pace never experienced before and creating opportunities for tremendous creativity. Experiential and brand activation is now digital-first and with the full strength of our local VMLY&R agencies and talent, we are best placed to partner with clients on these cutting-edge solutions.”

“I am very excited by the opportunities that we will have ahead and am looking forward to partnering with Anil Nair and the VMLY&R teams in India on our steps forward. 2021 promises to be a very interesting and exciting time for our company. Our focus will remain on building and scaling our Rural and Retail Practice while we continue to evolve the Experiential practice. Being part of VMLY&R allows us to fast track the evolution of our commerce offering and helps create an unbeatable proposition for clients”, added Ranjit Raina, Group Chief Executive Officer, VMLY&R COMMERCE ENCOMPASS.

Anil Nair, CEO, VMLY&R India, said: “With VMLY&R COMMERCE ENCOMPASS, we’re able to add shopper and retail experiences to our arsenal, strengthening our position as a true, full-funnel agency that can provide holistic business solutions to our clients. We’re excited for the newest chapter in VMLY&R’s story, and I look forward to working with Roshan Abbas, Ranjit Raina and their teams to maintain our position as the most relevant agency in the market today.”

VMLY&R COMMERCE ENCOMPASS operational integration will continue through 2021.

