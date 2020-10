His next professional move is not yet known

Vishal Rupani, Co-founder & CEO, mCanvas, and VP, Affinity, will be moving on. This is Rupani's last month at the organization.

Rupani was associated with mCanvas, a part of Affinity, from January 2009 till January 2015. He became mCanvas's Co-founder and CEO in January 2015.