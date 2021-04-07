Virat Kohli named brand ambassador of Vivo

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, announced Virat Kohli, the sports icon, as the brand ambassador. With the association, vivo aims to reach the millennials and technologically driven consumers. A 360-degree marketing approach will characterise vivo’s association with Virat Kohli. Virat will be seen spreading awareness and promoting the launch of vivo’s upcoming products series in the pipeline. The association will include all ATL and BTL activities, including the brand’s forthcoming TV campaigns and Print, Outdoor, Social Media, and Events.

Delighted with the association, Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, "We are thrilled to have Virat Kohli on board. At vivo, our focus is always on our consumer needs and preferences, and we are committed to bringing joy to our consumers' lives. Collaborating with someone as effervescent as Virat is a great way to better connect with our young consumers. Along with Aamir Khan and Sara Ali Khan, we wish to widen our brand reach, and we are confident that associating with a sports figure will help us in reaching a wider audience."

Expressing excitement on the collaboration, Virat Kohli said, "I am really looking forward to this association. As a sportsperson, I understand the importance of consistency and commitment in the game. vivo, as a brand, has established itself as one of the leading players in the Indian smartphone market with its consistency towards delivering innovative technology. The way vivo has brought joy to its customers' lives through simplified technology, and advancements in mobile photography are game-winning. Associating with such a brand that understands and delivers to the audience is quite exciting."

To establish a connect with the young Indian users, vivo, has also associated with IPL. Over the years, vivo’s association with IPL has helped them connect with their consumers along with expanding pan India brand presence. vivo’s customer-centricity is reflected in its future-ready and technologically advanced offerings making them a leader in the Indian market.

As part of vivo's commitment to 'Make in India', all vivo smartphone series are manufactured at the Greater Noida facility that employs more than 10,000 men and women ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.

