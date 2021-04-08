Viacom18 Digital appoints Chanpreet Arora as Business Head-AVOD and Vineet Govil as CTO

In the past, Arora was the CEO of Vice Media and Govil headed Sling Media Pvt Ltd

Viacom18 today announced the appointment Chanpreet Arora as Business Head – AVOD (Voot), and Vineet Govil as Chief Technology Officer at Viacom18 Digital Ventures.

In her new role, Chanpreet Arora will drive the AVOD business - VOOT and will be responsible for leading AVOD led partnerships that are key to VOOT’s overall growth. Govil will be responsible for strengthening the product’s tech play by offering a more seamless and immersive experience for consumers.

Chanpreet has close to 2 decades of experience across strategy, revenue, partnerships and sales operations with media and digital brands. She was responsible for successfully launching Vice Media in India as its CEO. She was also associated with The New York Times, Times Internet Limited, Buddh International Circuit – Formula One, India, and Ernst & Young in her previous roles.

Prior to joining Viacom18 Digital Ventures, Vineet was heading Sling Media Pvt Ltd (a subsidiary of DISH Network Inc, USA) India Development Centre as Vice President. With over 26 years of experience in product and technology development across domains, Vineet’s career spans across areas of Embedded Software, Multimedia Streaming (OTT), IoT and Wireless Telecom, Cloud and more. He was also a part of Sasken Technologies Ltd and ISRO Ahmedabad.

Welcoming Chanpreet and Vineet to the Digital Ventures family, Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “We are delighted to welcome Chanpreet and Vineet to our team as we accelerate our growth to transform the digital streaming space for our users. While Chanpreet is a recognized expert in the Indian media industry with an in-depth understanding and knowledge of the entire digital ecosystem, Vineet is a domain expert and is recognized for building world class products through continuous technological innovations. Together with their, exemplary leadership and ability to innovate, we are certain of taking Viacom18 Digital Ventures to greater heights. We are confident that we will further consolidate our position through a more digital-first focused approach.”

On her appointment as Business Head – AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures, Chanpreet Arora, said, “It’s a pleasure to join the Viacom18 Digital Ventures Team to lead the AVOD Business. My journey in the digital ecosystem has been enriching so far. I look forward to working with the team at Viacom18 to grow the business further and deliver significant value to our partners.”

Assuming charge as Chief Technology Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, Vineet Govil said, “I am excited to be a part of a business that is young and successful with 3 distinct offerings. I look forward to working with the digital team on enhancing the platforms and hope to bring in some excitement from a viewers’ perspective. Streaming is all about experience and this is something we will work closely on to accelerate growth"

Chanpreet and Vineet’s appointments are with immediate effect.

