Verve Media wins social media marketing mandate for WelFra Investments

Verve Media has bagged the social media mandate for WelFra Investments, a financial services company. The mandate includes services like social media management, digital creative designing, content marketing, and ORM.

As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on improving brand recall and driving digital footfall to WelFra Investments' website with an integrated social media strategy. They will also use an insight-driven, always-on communication strategy to improve brand visibility by using interesting research findings along with crisp messaging that caters a traditionalist as well as modernist clientele.

Talking about the same, Co-founder of WelFra Investments said, “We are happy to announce that our team has joined hands with Verve Media to take our business to the next level in the digital world. We at WelFra Investments aim not only to achieve a leading position in the market but also want to help young investors simplify complex financial decisions with smart advisory choices. Moreover, as the competition in the finance sector continues to grow tougher day-by-day, it becomes our first priority that our investors are well aware of the latest trend and updates in the finance sector.”

On the collaboration, Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-Founder of Verve Media, said: "The average Indian investor is getting smarter, and this rise in stock market trading is visible on the D-Street charts right from the start of Covid-19. We're thrilled to partner with WelFra Investments and would love to explore this domain in order to make impactful contributions for future investors. We're positive that our unique digital strategies will help the brand in creating a top of the mind recall along with a community of investors that is interested in learning more about their offerings.”

