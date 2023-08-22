Verve Media wins digital mandate of Tirex Chargers
As per the mandate, the agency will help the brand establish a distinctive presence
Verve Media, an integrated digital marketing agency based in Mumbai, has won the digital mandate for EV charger OEM solutions Tirex Chargers.
As per the mandate, Verve Media will help them to establish a distinctive presence with its solution-centric approach and services. They will enhance Tirex Chargers' brand image by implementing proven creative strategies and help them grow on social media. The agency will develop successful campaigns keeping in mind the brand’s overall objective of increasing awareness and also optimize their off-page and on-page website content efficiently by using the right keywords and insights.
Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-Founder at Verve Media, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with a visionary brand like Tirex Chargers and look forward to making significant contributions to their growth journey. Having expertise in Social Media Marketing (SMM) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO), our aim is to implement strategies that will strengthen the brand positioning and deliver significant results. We look forward to generating organic traffic that will help in the long-term success of Tirex in the EV charging space.”
Talking about the collaboration Arth Patel, Co-Founder of Tirex Chargers, said, "Being one of India's leading EV charger OEM solutions providers, we envision a future where EV charging is seamless and accessible to everyone. We are thrilled to partner with Verve Media to enhance our social media presence and develop result-driven SEO strategies that align with our brand's vision."
Being one of the leading integrated marketing agencies for the past six years, Verve Media has been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like Rummy Circle, Property Pistol, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, The International by Tunga, UNDP, Sunteck Realty, and NABFOUNDATION, among others.
India Today Group launches election-focused digital channel 'ChunavAajTak'
India Today Group will now comprehensively cover all aspects of elections digitally, delivering viewers all the necessary information, news and analysis, said Kalli Purie
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 5:24 PM | 2 min read
India Today Group launches election-focused digital channel 'ChunavAajTak'
Keeping the spotlight on local to national elections, India Today Group has officially launched its exclusive election-centric digital channel 'ChunavAajTak'.
“With five state elections slated in the upcoming months of 2023, followed by the significant 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 'ChunavAajTak' emerges as a pivotal resource for users. The platform's comprehensive coverage encompasses not only Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections but also spans panchayat, municipal, Rajya Sabha, presidential, and international elections. Positioned as India's pioneering election-focused channel, 'ChunavAajTak' is set to revolutionize election-centric reporting,” read a press release.
Kalli Purie, Vice-Chairperson, India Today Group, stated during the launch of 'Chunav AajTak,' "In India, politics is one of the most captivating subjects for people, and elections are at the heart of politics. I am delighted that the India Today Group will now comprehensively cover all aspects of elections digitally, delivering viewers all the necessary information, news, and analysis related to elections."
In the world's largest democracy, India, elections are celebrated no less than a festival. Elections are a regular feature of a vibrant democracy, happening at various times in different part of the country. Elections are always scheduled in some part of the country all the time. These elections infuse a distinct energy into the nation's political landscape. Elections serve as a means for citizens to select their preferred government, thereby shaping the trajectory of their future. Beyond delivering real-time updates on elections, 'ChunavAajTak' takes on the responsibility of furnishing meticulous analysis and transparently presenting information to empower voters in making informed decisions, stated the release.
The primary objective of 'ChunavAajTak' is to present multifaceted election coverage in an engaging manner. The digital platform offers not just election news but also features segments like 'Chunavi Class,' enlightening viewers about pertinent electoral subjects. From captivating election anecdotes in 'Chunavi Kisse' to satirical election foresight in 'Chunavi Bhavisyavani,' the channel promises diverse content to cater to every palate, it read further
'Govt in the process of appointing Data Protection Board members'
MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the govt will notify the board as soon as the selection process is over
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 9:07 AM | 1 min read
The government is in the process of selecting the members of the Data Protection Board (DPB) and will notify the board soon, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has reportedly said.
According to a report, the ministry is currently working on the criteria to select the chairperson and the members of the board and will notify it as soon as the process is over.
“Consultations with all relevant stakeholders will be held shortly. Wherever required, opinions of appropriate experts and stakeholders will also be taken,” Chandrasekhar
was quoted as saying.
The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2023, became law earlier this month.
The Bill was introduced in the Parliament on August 3 and passed by both houses by August 9.
Now playing on TV & OTT: Esports goes mainstream
The increasing popularity of esports has captured the attention of brands and sponsors seeking to tap into the vibrant and engaged gaming community in the country, say experts
By Shantanu David | Aug 21, 2023 8:54 AM | 6 min read
People switching between their devices as well as different platforms, from linear TV to OTTs are likely to see a certain name repeatedly pop up. Nodwin Gaming and Star Sports have been broadcasting the second season of BGMI Masters Series (BGMS), which will simultaneously be broadcast on streaming platform Rooter. Meanwhile, Jio Cinema and Krafton (BGMI's parent company) have formally joined forces to broadcast the BGIS 2023 event. From BGIS 2023's first round, fans will be able to watch the tournament on JioCinema, starting August 31. Major tournaments, such as Dota 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and the more recent BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), draw in substantial audiences. Esports currently has 50million base across apps, with BGMI leading with 30mn MAU.
Rohit Agarwal, Founder & Director, Alpha Zegus, says the absolute core reason to work with mainstream broadcast partners is to make the sport (esports) more mainstream. “So far, esports tournaments were majorly broadcasted on Youtube and gaming stream platforms, which had a limited user base and penetration in India. With platforms like Star Sports and JioCinema, the penetration will increase multifold and will reach every household with or without an internet connection,” he says.
Animesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, 8Bit Creatives & S8UL, agrees the increasing popularity of Esports has captured the attention of brands and sponsors seeking to tap into the vibrant and engaged gaming community in the country. “This influx of investment has further propelled Esports into the mainstream landscape, as an increasing number of brands recognize the lucrative opportunities to reach their target audience,” he says.
What’s especially noteworthy is that Krafton signed deals with both Rooter and JioCinema, testament to how mainstream esports have become. A clear example of this transformation is evident in BGMS 2022, given the tournament garnered over 36 million viewers and 1.2 million impressions on its opening day, surpassing major sporting events like the UEFA Champions League finals and the French Open.
“These historic figures underscore Esports' prominence in India and its strong appeal to brands. The partnership between BGMI tournaments and platforms like Star Sports and JioCinema serves as a testament to the gaming industry's potential to solidify its position as a mainstream sport within the nation, marking a significant stride toward further recognition and acceptance,” says Animesh.
Karan Anand, SVP – Strategy, Interactive Avenues (the digital arm of Interactive Avenues), says the competitive essence of these games and the impressive skills showcased by professional players contribute to their captivating viewing experience. “A contributing factor to the decision of both traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to broadcast esports content is the strong resonance of esports and gaming with younger audiences, particularly among millennials and Gen Z. Both types of platforms have recognized this trend and are leveraging it to attract the youth demographic to their respective platforms,” he says.
In addition to the fairly largish base, Anand observes that the stickiness is also very high, with some of the BGMI streams have 1.5lac concurrent viewers hence making a lucrative option for both linear tv channel and digital OTT platforms.
“With esports solidifying its mainstream status, we anticipate a surge of interest from non-endemic brands looking to establish a presence and be a part of the gaming community. This is something we're already noticing at 8Bit Creatives, where big brands like Netflix, MamaEarth, Amazon Prime, Cadbury, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell, and others are regularly collaborating with our content creators,” says Animesh, adding that this rapid rise of Esports in mainstream content shows a big change in how creators and brands work together and marks an important moment in how we enjoy entertainment and create content.
“We have witnessed a surge in demand from the younger demographic, and mainstream media recognizes the need to engage this passionate gaming audience. By diversifying their content offerings, these platforms are staying relevant in an ever-evolving media landscape. With such positive reception, I am eagerly anticipating the viewership of BGIS Season 2 on the Jio Cinema,” says Devam “Dev” Vyas, Vice President - Gods Reign, a leading Indian esports organization, which has their team playing in both BGMS and BGIS tournament.
Keith Braganza, Senior Manager - Client Servicing, TheSmallBigIdea, says the popularity of Online Multiplayer Games and Gaming Influencers streaming on Social Platforms like YouTube and Discord had already hit the roof during the lockdown when NODWIN and Star Sports decided to leverage this and hit a masterstroke with the launch of BGMI Master Series, giving Gaming Streamers and their audiences a bigger platform.
Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), says the official recognition of Esports as a multi-sport event has played a pivotal role in its acceptance as a mainstream sport within the general public. Additionally, its inclusion as an official medal sport at the Commonwealth Esports Championships last year and the Olympics Esports Week and Asian Games 2022 this year have also helped cement its place amongst the other traditional sports.
Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India agrees that the mainstream media coverage of esports tournaments will largely bring in a whole new audience segment to the streaming content ecosystem. “This is especially true for TV channels, which have a much larger reach and engagement than OTT platforms. Hence, we will see streaming gaming content on mainstream media will continue to see a significant increase in viewership.”
Rohit Agarwal believes that while this might cause a small decline in viewership of these tournaments on Youtube and gaming content platforms, “the overall picture is to increase the viewer base in India. An even bigger picture is to attract greater media attention, brand attention, and government attention by going mainstream. It eventually leads to a domino effect of people taking this sport more seriously.”
“The increasing popularity of esports tournaments is actually good news for both gaming content platforms and viewers. esports tournaments will eventually open up new revenue stream opportunities for brands, media companies and gaming firms for showcasing their content on streaming platforms. The opportunity to create exclusive content and experiences for their users will be a great way to reach a newer, wider audience base,” says Menon.
'There's a native language revolution happening in India'
Gaurav Jain, Head - Emerging Business, Sharechat & Moj delivered a session on the topic ‘Rise of Short Form Video' at the Pitch CMO Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 8:30 AM | 3 min read
Times Internet hands out pink slips to 200 employees
Only 5% of workforce has been reduced, says the company
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 7:02 PM | 1 min read
In a major layoff, India’s leading media conglomerate Times Group has handed over pink slips to over 200 employees, sources privy to the development told e4m. All of them have been working with the Times Internet, the digital arm of Bennett Coleman and Co Ltd. (BBCL).
“While about 100 people have already been given marching orders, another 100 will be asked to leave soon. All these staffers belong to various levels and are part of various departments,” the sources said.
The rank and department-wise data could not be immediately obtained.
When asked about it, a Times Internet spokesperson said “five percent of the workforce” is being trimmed to “streamline the operations”.
“Streamlining our operations will result in reducing about 5% of our workforce, each of whom has made important contributions. All affected employees are receiving full severance irrespective of tenure or contract with the company. Whilst it is difficult to part with talented colleagues and friends, this one-time exercise is also the right and necessary decision towards building a strong and sustainable business,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson didn’t share the exact number of sacked employees though.
'Vague and unclear!', finfluencers on ASCI's SEBI mandate
Industry players and influencers react to ASCI's new rule that says finfluencers should offer investment-related advice only after registering with SEBI
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 18, 2023 9:15 AM | 7 min read
The finfluencer community has seen a meteoric rise in recent years, becoming one of the highest-paying sectors. Inevitably, many frauds and malpractice have also become commonplace with the success.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also advised social media users to be cautious and aware of who they are being influenced by. "Social influencers, finfluencers are all out there but a very strong sense of caution is required in each one of us to make sure we do double checking, counter-checking and don't go as a flock into something because somebody else is gone."
While the Union minister asked investors to do their due diligence, she said people need to remember that it is their “hard-earned money” and not just follow influencers blindly.
The government has now enlisted ASCI's (Advertising Standards Council of India) help to bring some kind of regulation in this highly unorganised sector.
The growing trend of financial influencers, commonly referred to as ‘finfluencers’, doling out half-baked financial advice, and risking the hard-earned money of their followers is the latest thorn in the government's side. SEBI had taken a stand to regulate the unorganized sector and bring a semblance of order.
In light of these updates, ASCI in its new guidelines has said finfluencers operating within the BFSI realm, can now offer investment-related advice only after being registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Their registration number must be prominently displayed alongside their name and qualifications. For other financial advice, influencers must possess appropriate credentials such as a license from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), be qualified as a chartered accountant, hold a company secretaryship, etc. Moreover, they are expected to adhere to all disclosure prerequisites as stipulated by financial sector regulators from time to time.
Disclaimer requirements for health and finance influencers
*The influencer must disclose their qualifications and registration/certification details prominently in all types of promotional material:
*Superimposed on the visuals prominently and upfront, or mentioned as the opening remark in videos
*For blogs or any text-based posts, they should be stated upfront before the consumer has to read the post
*In the case of podcasts or a purely audio medium, they should be called out at the beginning of the advertising content
It may be noted that on August 11, 2023, the Department of Consumer Affairs also extended its influencer guidelines to mandate additional disclosures while endorsing health and wellness products and services. Influencers found to be in violation of the guidelines could face penalties under the Consumer Protection Act (2019).
Finfluencers react
We reached out to some influencers as well as agencies that handle them exclusively to understand what they have to say on this.
Ankur Warikoo, Entrepreneur at WebVeda, Content creator at wariCrew
It is certainly something that is needed and it should have been done earlier, anyone giving financial advice which is which stock to buy, what mutual fund to buy or anything like that has to come with expertise and qualifications. I don’t think it solves the problem though, it fact may aggravate the problem because, if somebody does have a license, it shouldn’t become a license to kill, now that he/she is legitimized. For example, if there is somebody who is a bad actor and is registered at SEBI, how does that mean that they are giving good advice, and if they do give ‘bad advice’ what are the repercussions? It makes it harder for people to be able to give advice but it doesn’t still prevent somebody to give bad advice and that is where my fallacy with this approach is. It is one step at a time, without covering the final intent and the final intent is to prevent bad actors from giving advice.
Kunwar Raj, Finfluencer and Founder- Unfinance
ASCI's new rules are straightforward: if you're a financial influencer and want to offer investment advice, you need to be registered with SEBI. This is a good move. It will make sure that only qualified people give advice. This will protect consumers and make sure they get advice that is safe and trustworthy. It's important that we, as influencers, follow these rules.
However, there is a need for clearer guidelines. The rules should be precise and well-defined, so that there are no grey areas that can be exploited or manipulated. Clear rules will make it easier for influencers to understand and follow them, and will help protect consumers from misleading advice. We need transparency and accountability in this space, and that can only come with clear and strict rules. Let's work together to ensure that the digital landscape is safe and trustworthy for everyone.
Aditya Goela, CFA - Co-founder of Goela School of Finance
This is a much-awaited rule that will be beneficial for end users. I just wish that the implementation of the above should be done in the right manner. Yes, there will be a slight inconvenience to the influencers, but at the same time, it's good for the long-term influencer industry as this will instil more confidence in influencers. The next step for the influencers should be to apply to be a registered advisor under SEBI. For experienced investors/traders, the certification is not all that hard to attain.
Vijay Nihalchandani, Finance Content Creator
It's not a surprising action. I believe it's been in the works for a while and conversations have been floating about such regulations being activated. I suppose the next step would be to gain more clarity on certain details of the regulation because they are very open-ended and understand how finance content creators can adopt them.
Ayush Shukla, Founder of Finnet Media
I think the guidelines are unfair plainly because there was no dialogue with the creators and the finance community. The whole thing is very vague and unclear, on what basis was this regulation made and who was consulted?
It's not clear about what certifications validate sharing what kind of financial information. It's an open-ended guideline. We understand the intent to protect the consumers but not at the cost of people who are building the creator economy. It's like pulling back the industry by 10 years. A disappointing news to hear and we hope that the ASCI reviews these guidelines and shares tangible data validating it.
Himani Chowdhary
I believe this rule was absolutely needed. The role of a finance influencer/content creator is not to provide investment advice but to educate the masses about financial concepts and laws. Just like a health creator should not recommend medicines to their followers. Because of two reasons- first, the health creator might not have the required licence to do so and second, each case is different and every individual's case has to be studied separately. I think some finfluencers who are recommending stocks and mutual funds on instagram, youtube and telegram needs to stop and I welcome this decision by SEBI.
Shavir Bansal aka Bekifayati
We appreciate SEBI's recent initiative as a positive stride forward. This measure has the potential to sift out fake finluencers who might be dispensing unreliable advice. SEBI's emphasis on official registration seems geared towards endorsing accountable financial educators. This move doesn't seem to impede genuine financial educators. By enforcing registration, the intent is to curtail the spread of misleading information by unverified influencers. This could significantly bolster the credibility of finance influencers, creating a more reliable space for our audience. Nonetheless, some uncertainties linger within the ‘finluencer community’. A transparent explanation of guidelines and expectations would greatly help in aligning our content with SEBI's vision. Publishing these guidelines would provide a clearer roadmap for influencers, ensuring content relevance while adhering to compliance.
Will social media search pip search engines?
While Instagram, Thread, X and Snapchat are strengthening their Search Ad feature, some industry experts say commerce search will be keenly fought between the social platforms
By Kanchan Srivastava | Aug 18, 2023 8:45 AM | 4 min read
"Search” has emerged as a new battleground for Social Media firms amid slump in ad demand. Leading players like Instagram, X, Snapchat, and Threads have begun honing their search algorithms through the utilization of AI.
A recent study by Hubspot has unveiled a compelling trend: 24% of consumers aged 18 to 54 opt to explore brands via social media platforms rather than conventional search engines. Among the Gen Z demographic, this proportion surges to an impressive 36%.
X (formerly Twitter) has announced that it is delving into semantic search techniques to elevate its search functionality. Rival Meta is set to introduce the concept of 'Search' to Threads, following its prior launches of 'Search Ads' and 'Reminder Ads' on Instagram.
Snapchat is poised to integrate sponsored links into its My AI chatbot, while Reddit is gearing up to launch its own rendition of Search ads.
The sudden rise in social search holds the potential to impact Google Search in the long run, industry leaders believe.
Google has been the market leader in online advertising for well over a decade and commands nearly 1⁄3 share of digital ad spending globally. Search and other ads constitute over 80 percent of Google’s advertising revenue.
Emerging space
While social search ad spends aren’t substantial at present, experts believe the momentum will grow, especially since users’ consumption of social media and the opportunities presented to local businesses by new social media search functionalities both have changed significantly over the past couple of years.
“Commerce search will be keenly fought between the social platforms, search engines and retail media sites. Each platform will have a specific role, social platforms at an early stage to generate interest, search engines for evaluation and information search and finally retail media for lower funnel, cost comparison and ease of business,” says Sajal Gupta, CEO of Kiaos Advertising.
Gupta noted, “Hyper-local searches for restaurants, entertainment shows and venues, etc will move towards the social platforms, while searches related to education and work will remain with the search platforms.”
In India, digital is the fastest-growing segment though TV, print and OOH continue to be relevant. New internet users will primarily be mobile users who will interact with digital, video and social media among others, shares Ashish Bhasin, Founder of The Bhasin Consulting.
“Despite incorporating AI features, Google and Meta are likely to lose their duopoly soon. Going forward 3-4 players such as Amazon, Google and Meta will command the digital ad market in the country. However, AI driven-Social media search is still evolving. We are not sure how it will unfold over a period of time,” Bhasin noted.
Sharing what may not work, Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director, Everest Brand Solutions, a Rediffusion Group company, said while Google search is intent-driven, social media search can’t offer such desired results for brands.
“Users go on social media to consume content, which may be their hobby. They are not going to check social media apps before going for dinner or buying anything. Hence, Search spends will unlikely to shift from Google to Instagram or X anytime soon.”
As for Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO, Art-E, "As Instagram, Thread, X, and Snapchat bolster their Search Ad features, a dynamic shift in digital advertising unfolds. While Google's supremacy stands strong, these platforms are carving niches with precise audience targeting. The evolving competition sparks a healthy race for innovation, enhancing user experiences. Google's worry might be less about immediate threat and more about staying agile in an evolving landscape. This metamorphosis ultimately ushers in a new era of ad personalization and engagement, benefitting both advertisers and the diverse digital populace."
Why social search?
Last July, Google’s senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan created a sensation when he said that 40 per cent of the youth turned to TikTok or Instagram when looking for a place to dine instead of Google Maps.
“In our studies, almost 40% of young people don’t go to Google Maps or Search when they’re looking for a place for lunch. They go to TikTok or Instagram… These users don’t tend to type in keywords but rather look to discover content in new, more immersive ways.” His admission came much before the launch of ChatGPT later in 2022.
Young people turn to social platforms because they seek content from other humans rather than a publication or website. They search for tutorials on make-up techniques or healthy cooking or fitness. Social media helps them to get direct feedback on services and products, said an Indian ad executive.
