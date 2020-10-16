Vednarayan Sirdeshpande quits as Head of Marketing at Discovery

Sirdeshpande is currently serving his notice period and will exit the company by the end of this month

Vednarayan Sirdeshpande, Head of Marketing at Discovery, has put down his papers and is serving his notice period and will exit the company by the end of this month.

Sirdeshpande joined Discovery as Director Marketing & Audience Development in 2016 and later got promoted as Director Original content and marketing in 2017. In 2019, he was promoted again as the Head of Marketing.

Over the past 3 years, he has led brand marketing, IP creation and digital marketing across all network brands. Developed more than 50 hours of long-form and short-form original production for premium network brands. He has executed some of the most talked-about marketing campaigns like Man vs Wild with PM Modi, Into the Wild with Superstar Rajnikanth.

Prior to Discovery, Sirdeshpande has had 10 years of core marketing experience in e-commerce (Amazon India), FMCG (Mondelez International) and Advertising (Ogilvy) sectors across India and the Asia Pacific, driving success in achieving the twin peaks of marketing – creativity and effectiveness.

He has a successful track record in developing brand strategies, heading content development, media management and creation & delivery of best in class 360* campaigns. He has also championed the establishment of best practices, process innovation and setting up of a robust partner ecosystem across organizations