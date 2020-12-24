Vandana Ramkrishna to oversee Madison Media Kolkata office

She will focus on strategy, digital, business development and ensuring access to Madison World practices of trading, analytics, activation, retail, OOH, sports and content

Madison Media has just announced that it has strengthened its Kolkata operations. Apart from her ongoing duties in Mumbai, Vandana Ramkrishna, Vice President will also oversee the Kolkata office. Her key role for Kolkata will be to focus on Strategy, digital, business development and ensuring access to Madison World practices of Trading, Analytics, Activation, Retail, OOH, Sports and Content. Madison Media has a strong offering in Kolkata market and services marquee clients like Bandhan Bank, Joy Personal Care and Ganesh grains, amongst others. With this new role, Vandana will directly report to Partner and Group CEO Madison Media & OOH, Vikram Sakhuja.

Speaking about her role in the Kolkata operations, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH said, “Vandana is one of our strongest Business leaders and I am delighted to give her the additional charge of Kolkata office as we make plans to strengthen our presence in the East.”

Says Vandana Ramkrishna, Vice President, Madison Media Ace, “I’m delighted to be given the additional responsibility of overseeing the Kolkata operations over and above my current Mumbai portfolio, and look forward to creating a strong foothold for Madison in the Kolkata market."

Madison Media is the 5th largest Independent Agency of the World, according to RECMA 2020. And the 2nd Most Admired Media Agency according to the Economic Times Brand Equity Ad Agency Reckoner, 2018-19. Madison Media has just won the Excellence Award for Media Agency at E4M Play Awards 2020, along with being voted the Media Agency of the Year at Prime Time Awards 2020. Madison Media has won 250 awards since January 2019.

Madison Media Group is India’s foremost media agency handling media planning and buying for blue-chip clients including Godrej, Marico, Titan, Asian Paints, Viacom 18, BJP, TVS, Raymond, Pidilite, Ceat, Blue Star, McDonald’s, Gaana.com, Timesjobs.com, Tata Consumer Products, Crompton, Indian Oil, Snapdeal, Abbott Nutrition, Cipla Health, Welspun and many others. Madison Media is a part of Madison World which through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.