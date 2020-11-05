V-Mart appoints retail veteran Vineet Jain as Chief Operating Officer

Jain earlier served as CEO of Future Group and comes with over 19 years of retail experience

In a significant boost to the already robust leadership team of V-Mart Retail, the company has announced that Vineet Jain - retail industry veteran and former CEO, Future Group, North India - has joined as its new Chief Operating Officer.

An industry veteran who has seen the dawn of modern retail in India two decades ago, Jain had worked with Future Group over 17 years spearheading annual business over INR 6000 crore and leading an 8000+ strong team of personnel and managing over 3 million square feet retail area

Welcoming Vineet Jain onboard Lalit Agarwal, CMD, V-Mart Retail says, "We are delighted to welcome Vineet to the V-Mart family. Vineet brings both depth and breadth of leadership and operational experience in the value retailing format, and a customer-centric approach that would help accelerate V-Mart’s growth and market leadership journey".

A specialist in managing Hypermarket / Supermarket/ Fashion Businesses, Vineet worked with Future Group as a core member and has managed reputed value retail formats including Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar and FBB. A polyglot who is a CA From ICAI, CWA from ICWAI, CS(Inter) from ICSI, the new V-Mart COO also is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and INSEAD, France in Advanced Management Programs.

