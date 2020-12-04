Utkarsh Anand appointed as Legal Editor of Hindustan Times  

Utkarsh Anand has been appointed as Legal Editor of Hindustan Times.

Anand has a rich body of work as a legal affairs correspondent and editor over the past 14 years, during which time he has covered some of India’s biggest legal stories and most prominent cases – for print, TV, and the web.

A law graduate from Delhi University, Anand started his career at the Press Trust of India in 2006. He has worked at The Indian Express, where he primarily covered the Supreme Court, and comes to HT from CNN-News 18, where he ran the network’s legal coverage across platforms.

At HT, Anand’s role will include covering important Supreme Court hearings, managing the legal affairs reporters based in Delhi, and streamlining the legal coverage across India. Abraham Thomas, who covers the Supreme Court, and Richa Banka, who covers the Delhi High Court, will report to Anand, as will a correspondent for the lower courts who is in the process of being hired.