upGrad names Zubin Gandevia as CEO, APAC

upGrad- online higher education platform has appointed Zubin Gandevia as CEO- Asia Pacific.

In his previous role, Gandevia was working as President, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East with Fox Networks Group Asia for 14 years.

He joined the network in 2006 as Chief Operating Officer Asia Pacific & Middle East where he built the Hong Kong, Taiwan & South East Asia business from 2 to over 20 channels, making Fox the runaway market leader. Co-led the merger and re-structuring of Star with Fox, followed by the M&A of ESPN Star Sports. He also built businesses ground up in India, China, and the Middle East by adopting innovative strategies to tackle market-specific entry barriers. Later in 2013, he was promoted as President, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Prior to Fox, he was a managing director at National Geographic Channel India for six years. He also worked with Star TV Network as Senior Vice President for five years from 1995-2000. He is also a co-founder of United Cable Network (which is now known as Hathway Cable& Datacom ltd).