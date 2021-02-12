TV Today Network Q3 rev remains steady at Rs 224 cr

Total expenses dropped by 8% to Rs 157 crore from Rs 171 crore in the previous fiscal. Net profit jumped by 45% to Rs 55 crore compared to Rs 38 crore.

Revenue from TV broadcasting increased from 3.33% to Rs 186 crore compared to Rs 180 crore. Operating profit from the segment jumped31% to Rs 67 crore compared to Rs 51 crore.

The 'others' segment comprising the digital business reported an operating profit of Rs 8.28 crore up 25% over the corresponding quarter's Rs 6.62 crore. Revenue from the digital segment jumped 20% to Rs 36 crore compared to Rs 30 crore.

Radio broadcasting revenue declined 54% to Rs 2.12 crore from Rs 4.65 crore while operating loss almost doubled to Rs 3.8 crore from Rs 1.94 crore.

The company reported nil revenue from newspaper publishing compared to Rs 8.51 crore in the previous fiscal. Operating loss from the segment stood at Rs 80 lakh compared to Rs 65 lakh.

It is pertinent to note that the company suspended the operations of Mail Today with effect from 10th August 2020.