Tonic Worldwide forays into South India by partnering with Stoppress Communication

Tonic Worldwide has joined forces with Chennai-based digital marketing agency – Stoppress Communications, as part of Tonic's expansion plans across the country. Through this collaboration, both agencies will be creating a stronger expanded offering by combining their technological and creative expertise.

This collaboration will allow Tonic to extend their specialized services like their video content division ‘TWIP’, research & insights division ‘Gipsi’, and creative tech led services to brands from the southern region of India, and help them strengthen their offering of language-based content to their current national clients. Tonic Worldwide & Stoppress will continue to operate as distinct brands and organizational structures while working together.

Speaking on the collaboration, Unmisha Bhatt, Chief Strategy Officer & Director – India & MENA region, Tonic Worldwide, says, “Bharat is seeing the maximum surge in growth in digital users and as digital partners to brands, we are looking at bringing deeper cultural insights and understanding of each region for our brands. With Stoppress’s understanding of the Southern market and consumers, we are excited to bring the expertise for our clients and help them boost their business across regions. After Bengaluru, we have been eager to cover the rest of South with the diversity that the region holds.”

"The idea of being a part of creating award-winning digital initiatives and scaling up and growing our business spurred us to explore this collaboration. We look forward to work on large national campaigns and enhance our portfolio of offerings", says Krithika Balasubramanian, Founder & CEO, Stoppress Communications.