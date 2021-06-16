Timex Group India appoints Manoj Juneja as VP, Sales and Marketing

Timex Group India has announced the appointment of Manoj Juneja as Vice President – Sales & Marketing to provide a strong impetus to the company’s India business. An experienced leader, Manoj brings with him over two decades of deep understanding of the consumer goods segment of the Indian market along with a repertoire of learnings in this ever-changing environment. In the past 22+ years, Manoj spearheaded the sales & e-commerce vertical for ADIDAS India and prior to that worked with LG Electronics.

Speaking about Manoj’s appointment, Sharmila Sahai, Managing Director, Timex Group India, said, “Manoj will be a great addition to the Timex India team. Given his expertise in Sales & Marketing across offline and online channels for some of the most respected and popular global brands, I am confident that we will further strengthen our reach in India across retail and e-commerce. Manoj will bring in a renewed strategic focus in line with the transformation the industry is seeing post-covid.”

Commenting on his new role, Manoj said, “With the changing market dynamics and ever-evolving consumer needs, Timex Group India is all set to embark on a new journey. As the company opens a new chapter in its growth trajectory and sets out to achieve new goals, I hope to further transform the business with a refreshed strategic vision that embodies multi-channel strategies. In the watch brands portfolio, Timex Group caters to a diverse set of audiences and I am enthused to be working for the group with a strong outlook and vision for the Indian market. I look forward to delivering strategic alignment and momentum towards business growth.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)