The Good Glamm Group acquires 51% stake in Twinkle Khanna’s Tweak India

Content-to-commerce conglomerate The Good Glamm Group has acquired a 51% majority stake in digital media company Tweak India in a cash and stock deal.

“Since its launch in 2019, Tweak India’s ethos of ‘minimum effort, maximum impact’ has helped it earn a highly engaged following comprising urban, upwardly mobile women. Tweak India’s credibility is built on offering expert advice, investigating unconventional topics and putting relatable spins on issues from finance, pop culture and wellness to relationships, style and sustainable living. This strategic acquisition will give the Good Glamm Group deeper access to the Tier 1 demographic, strongly enhancing its unique content-creator-commerce play. The Good Glamm Group’s content-creator-commerce stack coupled with Tweak India’s content capabilities and its audience of 6 million MAUs and 15 million monthly impressions will further turbocharge the group’s D2C capabilities,” read a press statement.

Following this acquisition, Mumbai-based Tweak India will function under Good Media Co led by Priyanka Gill, co-founder, the Good Glamm Group and CEO, the Good Media Co. Tweak India’s Founder & CEO Twinkle Khanna will continue in her role and will also become a shareholder of the Good Glamm Group.

The Good Media Co comprises digital media platforms including POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra, MissMalini Entertainment and now Tweak India.

Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group said, “Twinkle is the first celebrity in India to establish a deep connect with the Indian consumer through a scaled up and successful digital media company. We are excited to partner with the author and entrepreneur Twinkle to further take Tweak India to new heights and bolster the Good Glamm Group’s Content-Creator-Commerce strategy.”

Twinkle Khanna, Founder & CEO, Tweak India, commented, “This strategic partnership will give Tweak India a cohesive platform to grow and optimize our strengths. In building a scalable business, one must always be ready to take the next leap and I am positive that the merger with the Good Glamm Group will help me pull off a Produnova with three perfect somersaults and ensure that we all land firmly on our feet.”

Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, The Good Glamm Group, & CEO, The Good Media Co added, “I have always admired Twinkle for her wit and grit and have been a big fan of her books - she is a brilliant author. What Twinkle has built with Tweak India is phenomenal and I am really excited to welcome her to the Good Glamm family. We look forward to creating impactful content together at the Good Media Co to reach and engage new audiences.”

