The Good Glamm Group acquires 51% stake in Twinkle Khanna’s Tweak India
The acquisition will be a in a cash and stock deal
Content-to-commerce conglomerate The Good Glamm Group has acquired a 51% majority stake in digital media company Tweak India in a cash and stock deal.
“Since its launch in 2019, Tweak India’s ethos of ‘minimum effort, maximum impact’ has helped it earn a highly engaged following comprising urban, upwardly mobile women. Tweak India’s credibility is built on offering expert advice, investigating unconventional topics and putting relatable spins on issues from finance, pop culture and wellness to relationships, style and sustainable living. This strategic acquisition will give the Good Glamm Group deeper access to the Tier 1 demographic, strongly enhancing its unique content-creator-commerce play. The Good Glamm Group’s content-creator-commerce stack coupled with Tweak India’s content capabilities and its audience of 6 million MAUs and 15 million monthly impressions will further turbocharge the group’s D2C capabilities,” read a press statement.
Following this acquisition, Mumbai-based Tweak India will function under Good Media Co led by Priyanka Gill, co-founder, the Good Glamm Group and CEO, the Good Media Co. Tweak India’s Founder & CEO Twinkle Khanna will continue in her role and will also become a shareholder of the Good Glamm Group.
The Good Media Co comprises digital media platforms including POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra, MissMalini Entertainment and now Tweak India.
Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group said, “Twinkle is the first celebrity in India to establish a deep connect with the Indian consumer through a scaled up and successful digital media company. We are excited to partner with the author and entrepreneur Twinkle to further take Tweak India to new heights and bolster the Good Glamm Group’s Content-Creator-Commerce strategy.”
Twinkle Khanna, Founder & CEO, Tweak India, commented, “This strategic partnership will give Tweak India a cohesive platform to grow and optimize our strengths. In building a scalable business, one must always be ready to take the next leap and I am positive that the merger with the Good Glamm Group will help me pull off a Produnova with three perfect somersaults and ensure that we all land firmly on our feet.”
Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, The Good Glamm Group, & CEO, The Good Media Co added, “I have always admired Twinkle for her wit and grit and have been a big fan of her books - she is a brilliant author. What Twinkle has built with Tweak India is phenomenal and I am really excited to welcome her to the Good Glamm family. We look forward to creating impactful content together at the Good Media Co to reach and engage new audiences.”
AdLift wins SEO & content marketing mandate for TheLabelLife
The agency will focus on providing full-fledged SEO and content strategy services that will help fuel visibility & awareness of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 5:44 PM | 2 min read
AdLift has won the SEO and Content Marketing mandate for TheLabelLife. As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on providing full-fledged SEO and Content strategy services that will help fuel visibility & awareness of the brand.
Speaking on the win, Prashant Puri, CEO and Co-Founder, AdLift stated, “We are delighted to partner with TheLabelLife – the brand that is demystifying the concept of relevant styling. We look forward to taking the brand to the next level of growth through well planned SEO and Content Marketing campaigns. We are positive that our award-winning teams with their data driven strategies will be able to elevate the brand's digital presence, showcasing it to the right audience at the right time.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Siddhi Kasliwal, Director, TheLabelLife said: "TheLabelLife is a leading lifestyle brand and is growing aggressively in the ever-evolving fashion industry. We are a brand that understands apt styling- relevant styling for every occasion – and that is what sets us apart. We are excited about this partnership with AdLift and are looking forward to some engaging and result oriented campaigns."
Founded by entrepreneurs Preeta Sukhtankar, Yashika Punjabee and Sonam Shah, TheLabelLife is styled by style editors Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. TheLabelLife aims to fill the gap between stylish pieces and their availability at smart prices with industry experts and Style Editors Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu at its helm.
Prasanth Kumar named President of AAAI
Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas Group India - has been unanimously elected Vice-President of the Association
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 11:21 AM | 4 min read
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia of GroupM Media (India) Pvt Ltd was elected as the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2022-23 at its Annual General Body Meeting held today.
Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas Group India - was unanimously elected Vice-President of the Association.
Other elected members of the Board in alphabetical order are:
Vishandas Hardasani Matrix Publicities and Media India Pvt Ltd
Kunal Lalani Crayons Advertising Pvt Ltd
Rohan Mehta Kinnect Pvt Ltd
Chandramouli Muthu Maitri Advertising Works Pvt Ltd, Cochin
Sridhar Ramasubramanian Beehive Communications Pvt Ltd
Shashidhar Sinha Initiative Media India Pvt Ltd
K Srinivas Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad
Vivek Srivastava Innocean Worldwide Communications Pvt Ltd
Immediate Past President, Anupriya Acharya will be the ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2022-23.
On this occasion, Prasanth Kumar (fondly known as PK), President AAAI, said, “I’m extremely honoured to be elected President of this prestigious association. Advertising is, in my opinion, a dynamic and idea-driven industry. Collaboration with industry organizations will allow us to shape the industry in a progressive way that benefits everybody. I look forward to building synergies with like-minded people and organizations and I believe that we will be able to achieve our goals if we work together. As always, I expect lots of support from my peers and colleagues within AAAI as well as from the broader ecosystem as well."
PK is a GroupM veteran with over 25 years of experience having worked across the industry. He has worked at Pepsi, The Hindu, The Media Edge & McCann Erickson before joining GroupM. He has also been Vice President of AAAI from 2020 – 2022.
Outgoing President Anupriya Acharya stated, “It has been a privilege to hold the office of President and take on the responsibilities that come with it for the last two years. We transitioned AAAI from a Society to a Section 8 Company, returned with our key events as the nation moved out of covid restrictions, relaunched the iconic Goafest and Abbys in partnership with The One Show, refreshed the AAAI logo in step with the times. But most importantly, we furthered our agenda on inclusion as we partnered with UN Women backed Unstereotype Alliance and brought more digital agencies into the fold and continued strong partnerships with other industry bodies. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Board members for giving their energy, expertise, and time when most needed. I would also like to congratulate Prasanth Kumar on his election as President. He has been a key member of the Indian media and advertising industry for a long time. I’m sure he will take the Association from strength to strength.”
The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) is a not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed trade association of advertising agencies, formed in 1945, to promote their industry interests so that they continue to make an essential and ever-increasing contribution to the nation. The AAAI today is truly representative, with a very large number of small, medium and large-sized agencies as its members, who together account for almost 80% of the advertising business placed in the country.
Gamitronics enters strategic partnership with Canadian gaming firm Big Viking Games
Sean Vanderdasson joins Gamitronics to lead the company’s global expansion plans
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 25, 2022 3:03 PM | 3 min read
Gamitronics, the VR/AR and AI company that is also developing the blockchain technology led metaverse platform, PartyNite has entered into a strategic partnership with the Canadian gaming major Big Viking Games (BVG) to fuel Partynite’s global expansion.
As a part of the arrangement, Sean Vanderdasson has joined Gamitronics to oversee Partynite’s growth, global expansion, revenue and investor relations. Sean has over 25 years of C-Suite experience in the games and technology spaces. He has successfully built start-ups as well as worked with Fortune 500 companies in leadership roles spanning revenue, business development, operations, ecommerce, ad technology, game development, finance, analytics and much more. Most recently, Sean has built two highly profitable organizations from $0 to $50 Million USD in revenue (in 18 months), and from $3 Million USD to 75 Million USD.
Sean is an inductee to the United States' prestigious Smithsonian Institute - Museum of American History for his online business accomplishments while at Hasbro / Wizards of the Coast, has been issued two (2) U.S. patents on digital currency, and is a frequent speaker at game conferences. Sean holds an MBA degree with Honours from the John M. Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance-Law from Portland State University.
Speaking about the recent developments, Rajat Ojha, Founder, Gamitronics said, “This is a very exciting phase for us. BVG and Sean coming onboard marks the beginning of our global expansion. The domestic market is well versed with PartyNite and we have showcased some very interesting innovations & use cases which brands are finding value in. We are stepping up our game for consumers and building machineries for the same and Sean’s expertise in that space will play a critical role and also in other activities like building B2B2C strategies, M&A, fundraise, global partnerships etc. The metaverse is a very dynamic and ever evolving platform, scalability is its biggest strength and we would continue making that impact for our partners and consumers, be it here in India or anywhere abroad and Big Viking Games plays a pivotal role because of its expertise in GameOps and devising long term strategies.”
Speaking about his new role, Sean Vanderdasson, Gamitronics, stated, “Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to have had the opportunities to build disruptive, new businesses with massive TAM opportunities. I started with ecommerce in the mid-1990s, then digital currency, digital distribution, and ad tech in the early 2000s, and now the metaverse with Gamitronics. It’s a natural next step with lots of learnings that I look forward to leveraging so that we can rapidly and intelligently expand Gamitronics business and market leadership.”
Gamitronics had recently announced its foray into the Middle East, setting up an office in Dubai with a sizeable team and inking innovative brand collaborations on PartyNite. Since inception, PartyNite has successfully overseen many prestigious and pioneering collaborations. Telangana Government launched its Space-Tech policy in association with ISRO on PartyNite Metaverse. The platform was launched with a concert by the legendary Bhangra Pop singer Daler Mehndi who went onto buy a plot of land on PartyNite. Airtel, Eno and McDowell’s are some of the other significant brand engagements seen on PartyNite in a very short span of time. Interestingly PartyNite got a mention on India’s most favourite show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently.
Media veterans Moses Chinappa and Amar Dixit launch media companies
The companies are named Kingdom Media Network Private Limited and Atlas Media Network Private Limited
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 24, 2022 4:16 PM | 2 min read
Introducing a different diversion, Media Veterans Moses Chinappa and Amar Dixit Launched their Media Company “KINGDOM MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED” and “ATLAS MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED”. The great surreal minds behind the creation of these wheedling yet utilitarian companies, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Group Moses Chinappa and Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Amar Dixit, have envisioned a collaborative goal of becoming a leading organization in advancing businesses using channelized mediums.
In a matter of time in order to explore and expand concealed opportunities in the market, the founders have laid the blueprint for their company, venturing into a multi-fold business with advanced media solutions at par with global standards. In their discussion with us, they revealed precise details about the newly launched company KINGDOM MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED, under which a bouquet of Channels will be launched in the coming months.
The other organization ATLAS MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED will be providing 360 Degree Solutions related to the various verticals of Media Business in the field of Content Syndication, Digital, Advertising Sales, Technical Support, Film Division, Marketing, and Distribution Mapping to its clients in PAN INDIA and OVERSEAS Markets. The company will offer services that aid brand building with a combination of professional collaborations to leverage marketability.
The organization will expand its horizons and will have strategic alliances in India and overseas, which shall be announced soon.
The Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Group, Moses Chinappa is an MBA from “NARSEE MONJEE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT and has over 26 years of robust track record in the Media Industry. He has worked in Zee Network, Sahara TV Network, NDTV Media, INDIA TV, Sri Adhikari Brothers TV Network, BAG Films, 9X Media, AIDEM Ventures, Raj TV Network, and B4U TV Network, at key levels.
Yet another pillar Amar Dixit, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer is an MBA from “LUCKNOW UNIVERSITY”, and also has Bachelor's Degree in LAW. He is enrolled in the “INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT – KOLKATA”. He is a Member of “The All India Management Association”. He has a 21 Years track record of working with Media companies. He worked with “The Times of India, ETV Network, Sri Adhikari Brothers TV Network, BAG Films Ltd., 9X Media Pvt. Ltd., and B4U TV Network.
Mindshare & HUL take top honours at The Maddies 2022
Madison Media, Interactive Avenues, InMobi, PHD Media, OMD among other key winners
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 22, 2022 10:10 PM | 2 min read
The most awaited Maddies Awards are here! The eighth edition of the Mobile Marketing Awards’ 2022 was held on Tuesday, November 22, in a glittering ceremony at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The Maddies recognizes marketing stories that employ an effective mobile marketing strategy. exchange4media Group is delighted to announce that Mindshare was honoured with ‘Agency of the Year’ while Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) walked away with ‘Mobile Marketer of the Year.
Mindshare bagged 16 golds, Vserv won 4 golds, Interactive Avenues took home 10 golds, while Madison Media won 3 golds for their impactful mobile marketing campaigns. Apart from these, the other gold winners include Bobble AI with 2 golds, PHD Media with 4 golds, OMD with 3 golds, among others.
Other brands that won one or more golds included Applabs Media, Flipkart Ads, Hansa Equity Innocean, Schbang and InMobi. The presenting partner of the event was ABP Live and it was Co-Powered by Bobble AI, Vserv & Magnite. The Co-Gold partner of the event was POKKT - Anymind Group, a mobile video advertising platform. Programmatic adtech platform Xapads Media was the innovation partner of the event.
The Maddies provides an ideal opportunity to celebrate mobile marketing leaders with their versatile creative campaigns to drive growth. All the entries were judged on the criteria of innovation, concept, execution and results. The jury consisted of experienced independent experts from the industry. The final winners were shortlisted by the Grand Jury, which was headed by Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.
Please click on the link below for the complete list of winners.
Delhi HC rejects plea to restrain Palki Sharma from joining TV18
The HC has, however, prohibited Sharma from divulging any confidential information that could hurt Zee Media Corporation's interests
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 22, 2022 3:06 PM | 1 min read
Delhi High Court has turned down Zee Media Corporation's plea to restrain former WION managing editor Palki Sharma from joining TV18. However, it has also prohibited Sharma from divulging in confidential information to third parties that could hurt Zee's interests.
In its suit, Zee contended that Sharma had violated the company's notice policy and non-compete clauses. The network also claimed that she was privy to confidential information, which would be leveraged against Zee by rivals.
"The concern of Zee Media stems from the fact that as the Managing Editor of WION, Upadhyay was privy to confidential and proprietary information pertaining to the implementation of a new project for the channel, and from the news reports it is the reasonable apprehension of Zee Media that she seeks to implement the said new project in Network18," said the network.
News of Sharma's resignation broke in September and she subsequently joined TV18 Broadcast Limited as one of its managing editors.
For the last 3 years, Sharma was synonymous with WION and recently the channel roped in Madhu Soman as CBO. She has over 20 years of experience in the field of journalism.
Abe Thomas, CEO-Reliance Broadcast, to be Adjunct Professor at Taylor's University
Thomas will be part of the university’s school of media and communications faculty
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 22, 2022 11:22 AM | 1 min read
Abe Thomas, CEO of Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, will be joining as Adjunct Professor at the school of media and communications at Taylor's University in Malaysia.
Thomas took over as the CEO of Reliance Broadcast in 2018. He is an industry veteran with deep knowledge about multi-media plaforms.
Thomas has over two decades of experience across Print, Radio, TV and Digital is the markets of India, China and South Asia.
