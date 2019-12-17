The Crayons Network ropes in Vishnu Sharma as Executive Vice President

Vishnu Sharma has been appointed as Executive Vice President at The Crayons Network, as per media reports.

Sharma will be heading the media division of The Crayons Network.

Prior to this, he was with Havas Medias Arena division.

Kunal Lalani, Chairman, The Crayons Network, has been quoted as saying: “Vishnu’s inputs shall help better navigate the complex media environment and bring incremental value for our esteemed clients. The Crayons Network has a unified operating model and collaboration is the cornerstone of our business model helping us to deliver full accountability of our client’s investments and bring about ideas that flourish without boundaries.”

Ranjan Bargotra, President, The Crayons Network, has been quoted as saying, “Vishnu is one of those few media professionals who have great expertise in traditional as well as digital media, which is a strong attribute in today fast changing media landscape. We are delighted to have Vishnu on board and I am certain that our clients will benefit from his rich expertise in media.”