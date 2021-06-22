Symphony appoints Amit Kumar as Executive Director & Group CEO

Symphony Limited announces the appointment of Amit Kumar as Executive Director (ED) and Group CEO of the Company, effective August 2, 2021.

With over 18 years of work experience, Kumar has worked with GE, PwC, Shapoorji Pallonji, EY, and KPMG. In addition, he co‐founded analytics-focused start‐up and ran it for 3 years and he currently works with KPMG as a Partner with a focus on the Consumer Products sector. He specializes in Business Transformation and Profitability Improvement. Kumar holds a bachelor’s degree in Technology, Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) from IIM, Ahmedabad.

Welcoming the new ED and Group CEO on board, Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director stated: "We are delighted to have Amit Kumar join us as Executive Director and Group CEO of Symphony. He has nearly 18 years of experience with corporate and consulting sectors, had his own tech start‐up and has been a business transformation and profitability improvement specialist with three of the Big Four accounting/consulting firms.”

Amit Kumar, Executive Director and Group CEO – designate expressed his gratitude "I thank the board of Symphony for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to leading the company through the next phase of its growth journey, take brand “Symphony” to new heights and help create long‐term value for all its shareholders and stakeholders.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)