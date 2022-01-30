Symphony launches TVC aiming to help transform industrial & commercial workspaces

Symphony Limited has launched a new integrated advertising and promotional campaign titled “Symphony Large Space Venti-Cooling” to highlight its Large Space Venti-Cooling (LSV) category. Through this campaign that includes a TVC, Symphony Ltd. aims to reach out to large industrial and commercial spaces like Factories, Warehouses, Showrooms, Educational Institutes, Hospitals, Restaurants, etc. and educate them of the importance of a healthy and comfortable working environment for its workers/employees.

The TVC opens with a dialogue between a father and a son (who has recently returned from his studies abroad) sitting in an office cabin where the son is reminiscing about the old nicknames given to the employees who used to be lazy, used to take sick leaves or were prone to making errors. The father happily corrects the son and informs him how all these employees have transformed in the last three years. The father insists that the son should visit the factory’s shop floor and meet all the employees, but the son is hesitant to go as the temperature might be higher on the shop floor. However, on his father’s insistence, the son accompanies him to the shop floor and is surprised to experience a whole new cool environment. The video ends with the father beaming with pride upon installing Large Space Venti-Cooling from Symphony which has consequently offered a conducive working environment to workers and has changed the lives of these employees.

On the launch of the integrated communication, Rajesh Mishra, President - Sales and Marketing, Symphony, said, “This campaign is intended to educate about the benefits of air cooling for businesses and also communicate how it acts as a growth and profit catalyst for them. We believe that our cooling solutions are not just for the benefit of the shopfloor employees but go much beyond offering cooling comfort. They have the ability to improve productivity, enhance efficiency, safeguard health, reduce downtime, improve turnaround time and in turn help businesses achieve much better profits. The running cost of Large Space Venti-Cooling being very low, this is a very affordable cooling solution for all sorts of large spaces like showrooms, schools, hospitals, residences, etc. apart from industrial workspaces like factories and warehouses. We also plan to run some extensions of this campaign to highlight the same.”

