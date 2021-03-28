Symphony rolls out jingle for its new range of air coolers

Symphony Limited has launched a new campaign, ‘Symphony ka Movicool’ to introduce its new commercial range of coolers designed for large indoor and outdoor spaces. The national TVC aims to connect with Indian audiences through an engaging jingle that showcases their newest range of Movicool air coolers.

The ad film opens with several characters at multiple events and places shown perspiring due to scorching summer heat that leaves them frazzled, even in their mind. To combat the distressed situation, Symphony brings in the Movicool air coolers designed esthetically for large spaces and the background score/music picks up on a quirky note of the jingle, “Jab bhi jahan bhi karna ho cool, Symphony ka MOVICOOL…” All the characters start dancing on the foot tapping song as they feel fresh, happy, and energetic after the transformation in the air.

Conceptualized and created by Triton Communications, the 360-degree campaign will be launched across television, digital, radio, press and other mediums. Composed by Mikey McCleary, the jingle is created to increase awareness about these air coolers meant for large spaces, promoting its application areas through its catchy lyrics that will stick in the listener's memory and enhance brand engagement.

On the launch of the ad film, Rajesh Mishra, President - Sales and Marketing, Symphony, said, “At Symphony, we believe in offering products that are in sync with the evolving needs of our customers. Symphony’s Movicool range of air coolers are one of a kind, new-age technology air coolers that are apt for consumers who are looking for portable cooling solutions for large spaces, be it indoor/outdoor, without compromising on the aesthetics and efficiency. We are excited to launch this range with an interesting jingle that is sure to grab consumers’ attention and push them to try our range. We are positive that this campaign will have a lasting impression on our consumers for years."

Composer of the jingle, Mikey McCleary says, “Jingle ads were very popular during the 90’s and today we still remember some famous slogans to which customers associate the brand with. Symphony Ka Movicool jingle has been conceptualized to strike a chord with the audience. The simple yet catchy music was created after a lot of brainstorming, as we wanted something that the people will remember for a long period of time. This ad will certainly make you feel nostalgic”

Commenting on the campaign, Team Triton Communications says, “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with the team at Symphony and to be a part of this exciting campaign. This film underscores the brand positioning of Symphony - 'Refreshing Lives" and adds another dimension - that of 'energy'. This film also seeks to bring out the versatility of usage and the effect of cooling on the mood of the people. The upbeat music track by Mikey and the energetic dance sequence is used to bring out the change that happens when the ambience gets cool and comfortable.”

