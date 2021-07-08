Suspended ICC CEO Manu Sawhney to leave with immediate effect

Geoff Allardice would continue to be the acting chief executive officer of ICC, say media reports

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Executive Officer Manu Sawhney will vacate his post with immediate effect, according to media reports.

According to the reports, the global governing body for cricket, in a statement issued today, said that Geoff Allardice would continue to be the acting chief executive officer of ICC.

"The International Cricket Council today announced that Chief Executive Manu Sawhney will leave the organisation with immediate effect. Geoff Allardice will continue as Acting CEO supported by the Leadership Team working closely with the ICC Board," reports quoted the statement as reading.

Sawhney was sent on "leave" in March pending an inquiry after he came under scrutiny for his "abrasive behaviour" with colleagues. The charges came up following an internal review conducted by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Sawhney is the former CEO of Singapore Sports Hub and has also served as the Managing Director of ESPN Star Sports.

