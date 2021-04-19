Star India's Vishal Somani joins ZEEL as Head - Enterprise IT

Somani has two decades of experience across Media & Broadcasting and BFSI domains. He also had long stints at TCS and Tata AIA Life Insurance

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 19, 2021 10:17 AM
Vishal Somani

Star India VP and CIO Vishal Somani has joined ZEEL as Head - Enterprise IT. Somani was with Star India for over seven years in senior positions. He joined the company as VP - Business Systems in February 2014.

Somani has two decades of experience across Media & Broadcasting and BFSI domains. He also had long stints at TCS and Tata AIA Life Insurance.

"A warm welcome to Vishal Somani who joins us as Head- Enterprise IT. An admirer of Hindi Music with over 2 decades of experience across Media & Broadcasting and BFSI domains wherein he has led several complex transformation mandates and diverse technology operations. We welcome Vishal and wish him great success in the new role," ZEEL said in an official LinkedIn post welcoming Somani.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Star india network Tata Tata aig Zeel Vishal Somani Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
Manav Arya

Hike appoints Manav Arya as Head of Rush
59 seconds ago

Vibha Chopra

ZEEL's Vibha Chopra joins Amazon Prime Video in content acquisition role
1 hour ago

Prasad Nimmakayla

ZEE5's Prasad Nimmakayala moves to Zee Studios as Creative Lead
1 hour ago