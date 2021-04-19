Star India's Vishal Somani joins ZEEL as Head - Enterprise IT

Star India VP and CIO Vishal Somani has joined ZEEL as Head - Enterprise IT. Somani was with Star India for over seven years in senior positions. He joined the company as VP - Business Systems in February 2014.



Somani has two decades of experience across Media & Broadcasting and BFSI domains. He also had long stints at TCS and Tata AIA Life Insurance.



"A warm welcome to Vishal Somani who joins us as Head- Enterprise IT. An admirer of Hindi Music with over 2 decades of experience across Media & Broadcasting and BFSI domains wherein he has led several complex transformation mandates and diverse technology operations. We welcome Vishal and wish him great success in the new role," ZEEL said in an official LinkedIn post welcoming Somani.

