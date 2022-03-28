Somany Ceramics appoints L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as creative partner

Somany Ceramics has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as its creative agency of record.



The agency will manage the full-service creative mandate for a range of products from the company under its Tiles and Bathware category.



L&K Saatchi & Saatchi was selected after a multi-agency pitch and will play a key role in devising vital and new-age communication strategies for Somany as it seeks to increase its foothold and reach with the Indian consumers.

Speaking on the partnership, Minal Somany, Brand Custodian, Somany Ceramics said: “As we take Somany into the next chapter of growth, we wanted an agency that is more of a business partner than just being a creative agency for us. In L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, we found the right balance of creative excellence and entrepreneurial spirit to partner us in our growth endeavours.”

On the new alliance, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “We are privileged to partner a category-defining brand such as Somany in the next phase of their growth. It’s an exciting category with a lot of action on every front and we would want to add the needed fuel to achieve the brand’s vision. Our mandate is to help the brand realise its true potential and business to achieve leadership in volume and value.”



Commenting on the partnership, Atin Wahal, EVP – L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “Having Somany on board in the growing New Delhi office is a matter of great pride for us as they have been defining the category and we believe there is a huge potential on the brand to do great work and create brand preference for the consumers.”







Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)