Shiv Aroor to take over as executive editor at India Today TV

The senior journalist made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday

India Today journalist Shiv Aroor has announced on Twitter that he will be taking over as the executive editor of India Today TV.

Some personal news to share: I’ve just taken over as Executive Editor at @IndiaToday TV.



I would have said said “keep the feedback coming”, but you don’t need to be told that ?



Ok, back to work. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 27, 2021

Aroor was a Senior Editor at India Today. A defence and military enthusiast, Aroor has been reporting on national security for over a decade.

