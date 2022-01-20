Schbang wins digital media mandate for CavinKare’s Spinz, Nyle & Chik

Schbang, the full-service creative, media and technology company, has bagged the digital creative and media mandates for CavinKare brands - Spinz, Nyle and Chik. The company’s northern arm, Schbang Delhi, will be handling the strategic content and design across all social media platforms as well as performance media for the brands.

Amlan Pati, Marketing Head - Digital & Ecommerce at CavinKare said, “Spinz, Nyle and Chik are iconic brands that over the years have been revolutionising the personal care space. We’re now on the mission to bring about a similar revolution with our digital efforts and take our consumer engagement to the next level. We’ve found the perfect partner in Schbang that understands our vision and is willing to take the challenge head-on with us together.”

Amit Dhawan, Head of Business (Schbang Delhi) and Media Sciences at Schbang, said: “We’re super excited to partner with CavinKare on their digital mission and put our creative, media and tech capabilities to use and help transform their digital presence and connect better with the consumers. All of these three brands have a unique proposition and we’re all set to create a Schbang with each one of them.”

