Sandeep Goyal's Mogae Media acquires Rediffusion & Everest

Reports also say that Goyal will be the managing director at the newly acquired agency

Mogae Media, an integrated marketing and communications investments company owned by advertising veteran Dr Sandeep Goyal, has reportedly acquired a controlling stake in Rediffusion and its sister concern Everest Advertising for an undisclosed amount.

As per media reports, the acquisition will now be merged under the Mogae brand and will not function as a separate entity.

Reports also say that Goyal, who was once the president of Rediffusion Y&R from 1997 to 2001, will be the managing director at the newly acquired agency and the co-founder of Rediffusion will remain as its chairman.

