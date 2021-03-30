Sagar Mukhopadhyay is the new UNI Chairman

Mukhopadhyay is the Director of Manipal Media Network Ltd

Director of Manipal Media Network Ltd Sagar Mukhopadhyay has been elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at the national news agency United News of India.

As per an official statement, a resolution under the provisions of the Company Act 2013, was passed to remove the present chairman Vishwas Tripathi and elect Mukhopadhyay.

Mukhopadhyay had joined the board of UNI on March 19, 2019.

He had served in leadership roles in media organisations like Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd, The Indian Express Group, Express Publications (Madurai) Ltd, and many others.

Also, the Head of Legal & Secretarial Department of The Manipal Group, Binod Kumar Mandal was included in the UNI Board of Directors.

Mandal is a Chartered Accountant, law graduate, Company Secretary, and Associate Member of Chartered Institute of Securities & Investment, London.

After taking over as the chairman, Mukhopadhyay reportedly said a growth map for the agency has been identified and will be made public shortly.

"The growth initiatives implemented in recent months are driven by the collective ambition of its committed employees. There is a clearly identified growth map which will be made public shortly," he was reported as saying.

He lauded the role of one of the Directors Sumeet Maheshwari, saying he has been a flag bearer and continues to be on the Board of Directors.

