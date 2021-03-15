Rizzle announces partnership Business Charcha and Himachal Women’s League

Rizzle announced that it has partnered with Business Charcha and Himachal Women’s League. These partnerships come in the wake of the ongoing Women’s History Month and are part of Rizzle’s efforts to recognize and empower women across various walks of life.

Rizzle has announced that it will be Business Charcha’s media & digital partner. Through this association, the app is looking to empower creators and entrepreneurs by giving them state-of-the-art storytelling tools as well as an extremely positive audience community.

Sheetal Bhandari- founder and CEO of BusinessCharcha states, “We are extremely happy to announce Rizzle as our media & digital partner. We are excited to collaborate with India's leading short videos platform and empower aspiring entrepreneurs across the country to help realize their ambitions.”

Furthermore, Rizzle has also recently partnered with Himachal Women’s League as their digital partner. As a platform that prides itself on encouraging women to step up their game by being vocal and helping them in building their identity, the partnership with HWL is a step in the right direction.

A spokesperson from the Himachal Pradesh Football Association states, “HWL is thrilled to announce Rizzle as our official digital partner. We are proud to associate with a platform that empowers women across the globe. We look forward to promoting female sportsmanship through Rizzle.”

The association between Rizzle & Business Charcha as well as Himachal Women’s League comes amidst International Women’s Day celebrations.

Vidya Narayanan, CEO, and co-founder of Rizzle states, “Rizzle has always been proud about being a platform that empowers and enables women to have a voice. We’re hoping for powerful synergies to result from our partnerships with Business Charcha and Himachal Women’s League.”

Rizzle is one of the fastest-growing short video apps with a prime focus on their signature vertical mini-series. Additionally, it is one of the safest online platforms for women creators due to its no comments and video response features, thus eliminating malicious trolling that is prominent on so many social platforms. The app is also hosting a month-long contest “#ShadesofWomen” to celebrate womanhood. Download the app to participate now!