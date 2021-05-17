Rishi Vasudev to launch his venture 'Goat Brand Labs'

The venture has already raised close to 20 million dollars in funding from investors including Tiger Global, Mayfeild, and Flipkart

Rishi Vasudev, the former CEO of Lifestyle International and Home Center, will soon be launching his own venture called Goat Brand Labs, sources close to the development told exchange4media.com. The venture has already raised close to 20 million dollars in funding from investors like Tiger Global, Mayfeild, and Flipkart.

The venture will work on the highly successful US-based business model 'Thrasio', which is basically an acquirer of Amazon third-party private-label businesses. Launched in 2018, Thrasio has been a profitable venture since the inception and has given millions as profits to small e-retailers, reportedly paying them upwards of $1 million for their businesses.

Goat Brands Lab, too, will acquire a number of booming D2C brands, which are currently active in the industry.

Rishi Vasudev has earlier been the CEO of Calvin Klein and had joined Lifestyle in June 2020 from Flipkart, where he was heading the fashion vertical. He had spent merely six months with Lifestyle before he resigned from the company in January 2021, citing personal reasons.

