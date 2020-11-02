Republic Bharat editor Shamsher Singh quits

Singh joined Republic Bharat in 2018, prior to which, he was with India News as its editor (national affairs)

The editor of Hindi news channel Republic Bharat Shamsher Singh has reportedly put his papers down. Singh has not disclosed where he will join next.

The veteran journalist has an industry experience spanning 22 years. Singh joined Republic Bharat in 2018, prior to which, he was with India News as its editor (national affairs). He has also worked for Zee Hindustan as its political editor.