Republic Bharat editor Shamsher Singh quits

Singh joined Republic Bharat in 2018, prior to which, he was with India News as its editor (national affairs)

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 2, 2020 1:58 PM
shamsher singh

The editor of Hindi news channel Republic Bharat Shamsher Singh has reportedly put his papers down. Singh has not disclosed where he will join next.

The veteran journalist has an industry experience spanning 22 years. Singh joined Republic Bharat in 2018, prior to which, he was with India News as its editor (national affairs). He has also worked for Zee Hindustan as its political editor.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Hindi news channel resignation Shamsher Singh Republic Bharat
Show comments
You May Also Like
editors guild

Editors Guild announces new executive committee
4 hours ago

piyush yadav

ScoopWhoop appoints Piyush Yadav as Head of Technology
6 hours ago

Jaya Chaudhry

Jaya Chaudhry appointed Head of Media Sales for Bloomberg Media
9 hours ago