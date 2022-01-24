Rediffusion wins creative account of 63 moon’s Cryptowire

Rediffusion has won the creative account of 63 moon’s new introduction Cryptowire. The business will be handled out of the Mumbai office of the agency. The win came after a multi-agency pitch.

The first creatives for the client have just been released.

“63 moons is one of India’s foremost fintech companies. They are now leading the way with a Crypto University, a Crypto TV and a Cryptowire service. In fact, recently, the company has launched the IC15 cryptoindex, a global first. We are delighted to be assisting the very talented and future-focused team at 63 moons in launching all these never-before products,” says Kalyani Srivastava, Executive Vice President & Head - Rediffusion Mumbai.

Nimish Shukla, Executive Director and CCO, CryptoWire, said: “The world of cryptocurrency, blockchain, NFTs and metaverse is an emerging and complex one, and Rediffusion, among the agencies that pitched, could grasp our vision, creation and future roadmap very well and they also know what's happening in this space. Of course, its legacy of building iconic brands for almost half a century, was also a plus.”

Dhanwinder Singh, Vice President at Rediffusion, further said: “The work being done at 63 moons is path-breaking. The company is neither running an exchange nor launching a cryptocurrency. The purpose of all our communication is to share knowledge, enhance understanding, and encourage participants to make informed decisions.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)