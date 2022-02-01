Rediffusion wins Apar Industries' business

Rediffusion announced that it has won the advertising account of APAR Industries’ cable and wires business, sold under the APAR Anushakti brand. The business will be handled out of the agency’s Mumbai office. APAR Industries was started in 1958, in India.

Over the past 60 years, the company has grown into a diversified billion-dollar company and expanded to over 125 countries as a highly trusted manufacturer and supplier of conductors, a wide variety of cables, specialty oils, polymers and lubricants.

APAR’s Cable division has been steadily growing at over 25% CAGR for the last ten years. It is the only Indian company with three electron beam facilities, which drive innovation and help constantly widen the Company’s product range. APAR caters to various specialty sectors like railway locomotives, coaches, naval ships and submarines, solar and windmills, hybrid cables and harnesses, telecommunication as well as general-purpose LV, MV XLPE cables and fixed and flexible wires and cables. The Company also provides specialist technical services, cable design and other value-added services in this highly technical domain.

“We are delighted to be working with the highly committed, and talented, team at Rediffusion. What we like and appreciate most is the personalized service and involvement of the agency’s top management who are constantly available to discuss and debate ideas, and share best practices with us”, says Kushal Desai, Chairman & MD of APAR Industries Ltd.

Adds Gaurangi Desai, who looks after brand and advertising at APAR, “The team at Rediffusion is an extension of my brand team. We have lots of interesting, and challenging, projects that we are working on at APAR. We look to Rediffusion to help navigate us through the highly competitive landscape, and help build a brand that will lead the category in the days to come.”

Says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion, “We are privileged to be working with APAR. Both Mr. Kushal Desai and Gaurangi are open to welcoming and operationalising Big Ideas. The cables and wires business has seen a lot of media noise in recent times. But APAR is looking to introduce a lot of never-before innovations, and product plusses, which the team at Rediffusion will help amplify.”

Kalyani Srivastava, EVP & Head Rediffusion Mumbai layers this by saying, “APAR is focused on creating a big difference in the wires business. At Rediffusion, we will help take the brand to an All-India market, and help it carve out its rightful market share through communication that is intelligent and impactful.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)