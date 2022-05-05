Rediffusion ties up with Been There Done That

BTDT provides solutions to companies facing growth challenges

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 5, 2022 12:14 PM  | 1 min read
Rediffusion

Sandeep Goyal's Rediffusion has tied up with Been There Done That (BTDT), the New York and London-based strategic and creative consultancy. This opens up a completely new window of opportunities for Rediffusion. 

BTDT cofounder Edward Rogers was quoted in reports saying, “We are fortunate enough to be going to market in partnership with Dr Sandeep Goyal and his fantastic Rediffusion team".

BTDT is known for providing actionable solutions to companies facing growth challenges.

BTDT’s clients include Google, Heineken, Lego, Chevrolet, Nestle, Heinz, YouTube and Unilever among others.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Rediffusion Been There Done That BTDT Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
c3l

CII launches CII Corporate Cricket League C3L
5 days ago

40under40

e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Awards honour India’s top journalists
1 week ago

groupM

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence
1 week ago