Rediffusion ties up with Been There Done That

Sandeep Goyal's Rediffusion has tied up with Been There Done That (BTDT), the New York and London-based strategic and creative consultancy. This opens up a completely new window of opportunities for Rediffusion.

BTDT cofounder Edward Rogers was quoted in reports saying, “We are fortunate enough to be going to market in partnership with Dr Sandeep Goyal and his fantastic Rediffusion team".

BTDT is known for providing actionable solutions to companies facing growth challenges.

BTDT’s clients include Google, Heineken, Lego, Chevrolet, Nestle, Heinz, YouTube and Unilever among others.

