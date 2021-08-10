Rajkummar Rao roped in as Cashify's first brand ambassador

Cashify has roped in National Award winner Bollywood actor Raj Kumar Rao as its first brand ambassador to promote its products and services across offline and online mediums. The partnership is expected to give a strong face to the brand’s philosophy as the actor personifies the brand ethos which is reliability, responsiveness, approachability and dynamic personality. During this partnership, he will promote the products across digital media platforms through campaigns and promotional activities exclusively for the smartphone buyback category.

The association with the actor comes at a time when the company is on a business expansion spree from online to offline, after having recently raised USD 15 million from Olympus Capital and has acquired UniShop to diversify its omni category services to users.

Commenting on the association with Rajkummar Rao, Mandeep Manocha, CEO and Co-Founder of Cashify said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Raj Kumar Rao to the Cashify family. He is an exemplar of a self-made actor, someone who is extremely versatile in his choice of work and roles, delivering credible, authentic content for audiences. His story is an inspiration to the ‘aam aadmi’ of India and resonates with the spirit of our brand and aims to engender the same level of trust and dependability in our products and services.”

He further said, “Most of the people in India have been used to dealing with the unorganized players where there is a lack of transparency, limited selection and availability, no quality assurance or warranty, and absence of clarity about the genuineness of the gadget. At Cashify, be it buyback or refurbished phones, the users are at the helm of every transaction. Swift device evaluation, objective diagnosis, complete data security and valid bill for every device are ensured whenever anyone sells a phone at Cashify. All refurbished devices go through multiple checks before making it to the end-user who gets a 6-month warranty benefit as well. We as a brand are constantly pushing the boundaries, as we aspire to be relevant and truly connect with our customers, much like the renowned actor .”

Speaking about the brand association, Rajkummar Rao said, “With the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, the concept of a distributed workforce and distance learning became a reality. Work, studies and shopping all shifted to digital and has pushed users to buy second-hand gadgets but there were people who could not afford it. Cashify efforts in democratizing technology by making it accessible to all by its various campaigns is commendable. As a brand ambassador, I seek for brands that I relate to and can be impactful for, and this partnership makes me fulfil that very purpose.”

