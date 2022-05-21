Lendingkart unveils first campaign with brand ambassador Rajkummar Rao

Fintech platform Lendingkart has released its first brand campaign and has roped in Rajkummar Rao as its brand ambassador. The campaign ‘Business Loans Bole Toh Sirf Lendingkart’, conceptualised by Contract Advertising, a Wunderman Thompson group company, is aimed at engaging millions of MSMEs in India, who aspire to grow their business ventures to greater heights.

The brand’s first integrated advertising campaign leads with two TVCs and digital, followed by print and outdoor, featuring Rajkummar Rao. Rajkummar’s meteoric rise to a versatile lead actor in Bollywood, by following his own dreams to make it big, has made him the right fit to connect with the MSME community. In the Lendingkart TVCs, he plays the role of a helpful friend to an MSME businessperson, who has needed a business loan to expand his business. Contract Advertising’s campaign thought is pegged in the insight that for many things in life, there are conflicting choices and this makes it hard to decide. But for some things, there is only one clear choice, such as business loans equal only Lendingkart. The films were produced by Old School Films, with director Shiven Surendranath.

Commenting on the campaign, Harshvardhan Lunia, Founder & CEO & at Lendingkart said, “We are delighted to have Rajkummar on board for our first-ever integrated brand campaign. Rajkummar has started his journey from grassroots and made a mark in the film industry. He is the perfect ambassador for us in our journey to simplify MSME financing. We clicked well together right in the first meeting we had. As the digital economy grows, it is imperative to spread awareness about digital business loans being available at fingertips. Lendingkart is playing a major role in bridging the credit gap that MSME sector faces. It is great that we have a friend in Rajkummar now.”

Ram Deshpande, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, at Lendingkart said, “Rajkummar Rao perfectly represents the dreams and aspirations of MSMEs who start from scratch and envision to bring a change. With Lendingkart, small businesses across India can make their dreams come true. We are pleased to have Rajkummar with us to communicate our value proposition to a wide audience of small businesses in India. As we try to make a positive impact in people’s lives every day, we want more people to know how they can benefit by associating with Lendingkart. Our message of providing hassle-free loans is being carried beautifully through the TVCs, which have been conceptualised and executed by Contract Advertising.”

Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Office, at Contract Advertising said, “We wanted to introduce Lendingkart in a simple relatable manner to the millions of MSMEs in India. What Lendingkart offers is far ahead of what the world has been used to, in terms of availing business loans. The idea was to connect through the stories of business owners who are gearing up to expand their business, but in serious need of financing. And through ‘Business Loans Bole Toh Sirf Lendingkart’, the campaign highlights that for modern day businesses, there is only one partner for business loans - Lendingkart.”

Sharing his thoughts on his association with the brand, Lendingkart’s Rajkummar Rao said, “Millions of businesses in India dream of expanding their successful venture, and with Lendingkart, it’s a new world of possibilities that awaits them. Taking a business loan has fundamentally changed with Lendingkart’s completely tech-driven offering. Every MSME should feel that access to working capital is always within easy reach right on their phones, without the hassles of collateral or a complex approval process. I hope that with this association, many MSMEs feel assured about the options to expand their business with a 21st century partner like Lendingkart.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)