Rahul Jauhari quits Rediffusion

Rahul Jauhari has quit Rediffusion as its Chief Creative Officer and Joint President. His LinkedIn profile confirms his resignation which took place in May this year. His new job update says that he's now the Chief Sabbatical Officer/ student.

Jauhari was associated with Rediffusion for over a decade, rising through the ranks after he joined in March 2011. He has brands like Tata Trusts, Tata Sons, Tata Motors CVBU, State Bank of India, Liebherr, SBI General Insurance, PGIM, L&T Realty, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles International Business Unit, Orra, Robin Hood Army, TVS Tyres, ELGI, Eveready, Godfrey Philips, Taj Hotels, HPCL, etc. in his portfolio.

Prior to that, he was with Pickle Lintas as National Creative Director, leading teams that handled portfolios for brands like Volvo, Dabur, SAB TV, etc.

He's also helmed creative departments at McCann Worldgroup.

