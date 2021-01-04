Raghav Bahl resigns as Managing Director of The Quint

Bahl will continue to act as Non-Executive Promoter Director on the Board of the company

Raghav Bahl has resigned as the Managing Director of The Quint. Bahl will continue to act as Non-Executive Promoter Director on the Board of the company.

Bahl’s resignation as the Managing Director came into effect with the closure of business hours of December 29, 2020, according to the information provided the company to BSE.

Bahl is the Founder of The Quint. The company runs and operates three digital platforms thequint.com. hindi.thequint.com, and fit.thequint.com. The digital platforms offer media and journalism across five platforms - live, articles, videos, quint lab, and audio podcasts - across various categories.