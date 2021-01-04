Raghav Bahl resigns as Managing Director of The Quint

Bahl will continue to act as Non-Executive Promoter Director on the Board of the company

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 4, 2021 9:14 AM
raghav bahl

Raghav Bahl has resigned as the Managing Director of The Quint. Bahl will continue to act as Non-Executive Promoter Director on the Board of the company.

Bahl’s resignation as the Managing Director came into effect with the closure of business hours of December 29, 2020, according to the information provided the company to BSE.

Bahl is the Founder of The Quint. The company runs and operates three digital platforms thequint.comhindi.thequint.com, and fit.thequint.com. The digital platforms offer media and journalism across five platforms - live, articles, videos, quint lab, and audio podcasts - across various categories.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Raghav bahl The quint resignation
Show comments
You May Also Like
Archit Chenoy

Archit Chenoy named as CEO of RepIndia
3 minutes ago

GC

Farewell to 2020: The views that mattered
3 days ago

awards

Farewell to 2020: The achievers of the year
3 days ago