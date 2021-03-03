Publicis to integrate Indigo Consulting’s digital marketing teams with Publicis Worldwide

Publicis Groupe today announced the integration of Indigo Consulting’s digital marketing teams with Publicis Worldwide, thereby creating a strong 300-member agency capable of providing the entire suite of brand building communication services from strategy to creative across mainline, digital & social, with data at the centre.

In turn, Indigo Consulting under the leadership of Rajesh Ghatge (CEO) and Jose Leon (COO) will continue to build on its core strengths and further invest in our deep tech capabilities. Building on its two-decade long experience, and the reputation of being a top-ranked digital transformation company, it will aggressively expand its’ capabilities and strategic alliances across the tech ecosystem to deliver Tech products, and solutions across Enterprise, Experience, Data, Commerce and Marketing domains for the Groupe’s clients.

Speaking of the move, Anupriya Acharya, Group CEO, South Asia said, “This made imminent sense to us. Communication services are no longer segregated by platforms, i.e., creative agencies for mainline platforms and digital agencies for digital platforms. More and more clients want to work with one agency that can offer holistic strategic & creative solutions to solve their marketing problems. In fact, the pandemic has only heightened the need to have digital at the center of our solutions approach.”

Subhash Kamath, CEO, BBH & Publicis Worldwide said, “I see it as a win-win for everyone. The Indigo digital communications teams have already been working alongside the PWW teams across many of our top clients. By bringing them together under a common leadership, we can now provide our clients a more integrated solution and a more seamless brand custodianship. It’s a transformative move.”

Russell Barrett, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, BBH & Publicis Worldwide said, “We need to be absolutely modern and future-facing when it comes to the creative work we produce and digital has to be at the heart of it. I don’t see traditional and digital work needing separate thinking. I want our creative leaders to be able to think across all platforms in answering a brand’s needs. By the coming together of these two teams, it’s a potent force of talent.”

Rajesh Ghatge, CEO, Indigo Consulting said, “The tremendous traction that we have got for our digital business transformation and technology practice in the last year has propelled our plan to invest disproportionately to scale this practice. We are making a choice to focus (back) on our DNA. The top ranked digital marketing practice that we had built over the last few years, hence forth being housed in PWW will continue to deliver impactful cross-platform digital marketing solutions for the composite client roster. It is a win– win for our transitioning team, PWW, and our clients.”

