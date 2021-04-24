PS Bright, Chairman & Managing Editor, Bright Group of Publications, is no more

Bright was recently hospitalised due to COVID-related complications

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Updated: Apr 24, 2021 1:03 PM
PS Bright

P S Bright, Chairman and Managing Editor of Bright Group of Publications (BGP) is no more.

Bright was recently admitted to Aakash Hospital Dwarka due to Covid related complications, he was 60.

BGP is India's largest selling Career Books for all Competitive exams Books and youth Career Magazines CR, JSR & GKR since 1968. Some of its popular publications include--Competition Refresher, Junior Science Refresher and General Knowledge Refresher.

Tags Managing editor PS Bright BGP Bright Group of Publications Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
