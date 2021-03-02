Preetha Vasanji appointed as as Senior Vice President of Doceree Engage

Before Doceree, she worked with McCann Health in the capacity of Senior VP and General Manager, Mumbai

Doceree today announced its foray into enterprise-level network solution with Doceree Engage, appointing Preetha Vasanji as Senior Vice President to lead the vertical in India.

Based in Mumbai, Preetha brings over 20 years of experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. Before Doceree, she worked with McCann Health in the capacity of Senior VP and General Manager, Mumbai.

With Doceree Engage, the physician marketing platform has taken a leap from offering physician marketing solutions to a business segment of a conglomerate to an enterprise level. The focus of the program will be on enterprise-level multi-channel engagement and performance marketing.

“Doceree Engage would be the biggest gamechanger for every marketing head whose target group is a healthcare expert. With Doceree Engage, we would work in close partnership with Business Heads/CXO and help bring about the desired cultural change within the organization. From reach and ROI to creative standards and outcomes, Doceree Engage impacts every aspect of doctor engagement in the digital world. We are creating this powerful success matrix with ‘Right Audience, Right Message and Right Media’. So, it is way above being just an ad exchange platform,” said Dr Harshit Jain, Founder & CEO, Doceree.

The Doceree Engage model will leverage the technology core of Doceree, while also creating a strategic consulting role for the company.

Commenting on her new role, Preetha said: “I am absolutely delighted to be a part of Doceree and the role it can play in fundamentally transforming the way physician marketing is done in the digital world. It is a fascinating play of technology and an astute sense of strategy to optimize outcomes. This medium is here to stay and will be an imperative part of every marketer's plan co-existing with the offline world.”

“With Preetha’s enormous experience of healthcare and pharma advertising, we are expanding our capabilities in the market,” added Dr Harshit.

After its success in the Indian market, the solution will be introduced in all the Doceree geographies.

