Prashant Bhatt joins Sun TV Network as Consultant

Former Dangal TV - Enterr10 Television’s free-to-air (FTA) Hindi GEC Programming Head, Prashant Bhatt has joined Sun TV Network as a consultant.

Bhatt stepped down in April this year from Enterr10 Television where he worked for seven months.

He joined Dangal TV channel last year in October.

Prior to this, he was associated with Zee Punjabi. Head of both fiction and non-fiction shows of the channel, he was in charge of conceptualizing, creating, and executing fiction and non-fiction content for Zee Punjabi. Developing new and innovative marketing and promotional strategies for the network, thereby fortifying Zee Punjabi’s footprint in the market and making it a formidable contender in the ZEEL network.

He also the founder and creative director of Studio B&M where he produced the shows Mastaangi for Channel V and Siddhi Vinayak for AndTV. He also headed fiction programming for Colors TV.

