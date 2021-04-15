PHD Media bags media mandate for Sanofi India

The mandate has been won following a multi-agency pitch

Updated: Apr 15, 2021 11:10 AM
Pharmaceutical company Sanofi India has appointed PHD Media India as its media agency of record. PHD will execute and supervise end-to-end media mandate on a global scale.

Following a multi-agency pitch, PHD won the account to handle Sanofi’s consumer healthcare and prescription drugs line of businesses. To get an edge over the competition, Sanofi trusts PHD’s talented team to deliver innovative creative solutions and boost overall marketing.

Sanofi is a global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of prescription medicines, a portfolio of vaccines, major biological products, generics medicines, consumer healthcare, animal healthcare, and has a presence in both traditional and emerging markets.

