Paytm reaffirms loyalty to Indians in new campaign

India’s leading digital financial services platform Paytm has launched an uplifting social film as part of its new "#Har Ghar ka, Desh bhar ka – Paytm, Proudly Indian" campaign to highlight how the company has stood by every Indian in a year filled with difficulties. Acting as a message of hope for the new year ahead, it reaffirms Paytm's commitment to support all fellow citizens as the nation enters 2021.



The film showcases how Paytm has remained a steadfast partner in the hopes, dreams and aspirations of every Indian by becoming an integral part of every home. It shows glimpses of a host of products and services offered by Paytm that uses digital technology to improve the lives of every Indian. This includes instant money transfers through the Paytm app which remains among the quickest, safest and easiest ways to directly send and receive money into one's bank accounts with a simple, few clicks. The innovative Paytm Soundbox and Paytm All-in-One QR products are also seen in the film, acting as crucial tools to support and expand the business of merchants, both small and large.



Abhinav Kumar, Vice President at Paytm said, "2020 as a year saw difficulties come in various ways. The world for once felt the same throughout – fear, anxiety, and many other emotions that swept across. Over the years, Paytm has been present in people's lives and tried to make a difference in the best way possible. During these unprecedented times, we are glad to be a small agent of help which bridged the gap for many. Be it within the family, amongst friends or even the ones who help to make our lives a lot easier. 'Har ghar ka, Desh Bhar ka' is our ode to the many who fought through these tough times and moved forward with courage. New year brings in new hope and we would like to believe the best is yet to come."



From supporting the fight against the spread of coronavirus and helping those who have been affected the most by the pandemic to continuously providing the best-in-class digital solutions to Indians, Paytm has aimed to support India and its citizens repeatedly in 2020. Over the year, it distributed 10 lakh soaps and handwashes, 4 lakh masks and over 30 lakh hygiene products to frontline workers and those that might not have the means to buy them. It also served over 4.4 million meals to daily wage earners in Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, apart from a number of similar activities.