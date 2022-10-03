Pankaj Tripathi named National Icon of the Election Commission

While speaking to AIR, Tripathi expressed his gratitude towards the ECI and said that some formalities are yet to be completed

Noted film actor Pankaj Tripathi, who shot to fame through the OTT show Mirzapur, has been nominated as the National Icon of the Election Commission, All India Radio News reported on Monday.

Tripathi (46), who hails from Bihar known for his signature style of acting, expressed gratitude towards the ECI for giving him this enormous responsibility.

“I am thankful to the ECI for picking me up as the National Icon. I am humbled to be the first icon from the state of Bihar. Honorable Election Commissioner Rajiv Sir (Rajiv Kumar) asked me about it. Formalities are yet to be completed through exchange of emails. I will try my best to do this responsibility with full commitment,” Tripathi said while speaking to AIR.

According to a 2019 PTI report, Pankaj had joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) when he was studying in Magadh University, Patna and was active in student politics.

Pankaj's latest OTT show-Criminal Justice Adhura Sach- is streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar. His recent film-Sherdil The Pilibhit Saga- is now available on Netflix.

Tripathi will feature alongside Akshay Kumar in his upcoming film OMG Oh My God 2. Tripathi also has the third season of his popular crime-based show, Prime Video's Mirzapur in the pipeline. He has been endorsing several leading brands including Star India, Policybazaar, TVS Radeon, Fino Payment Bank, Bail Kolhu, Ecolinks, TotalEnergies.

